ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks County, GA

Murder of Georgia barbeque restaurant owner unsolved for 26 years

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEEVa_0gKDobfR00

GEORGIA (WRBL) – For 26 years the murder of a Georgia man has gone unsolved. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on June 5, 1996, Anthony Lee Dye, Sr. was shot and killed in Banks County.

GBI officials said at the time of the shooting, Dye was closing his barbeque restaurant for the day.

The shooting happened at Spring House Barbecue in Commerce.

According to the GBI, there is a $8500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Banks County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 677-2248 or the GBI’s Athens Regional Office at (706) 552-2309.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QQ4Q_0gKDobfR00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 8

Ten Buck Two ™
3d ago

Hopefully they will find them before long or they will turn themselves in...

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Georgia Sun

16-year-old arrested in Canton for human trafficking of 13-year-old

CANTON — Canton Police arrested a 16-year-old girl who they say was trafficking a kidnapped 13-year-old across state lines. On Wednesday, June 22, at about 10:24 a.m., an officer with the Canton Police Department conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of a juvenile female for human trafficking, kidnapping, and multiple other charges.
CANTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Banks County, GA
Crime & Safety
Banks County, GA
Sports
City
Commerce, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Anderson man admits to falsifying Upstate University’s lab results

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson business owner admitted to changing a university’s lab results and emailing false documents according to the US Attorney’s Office. A United States District Judge sentenced Brian Thomas Rogers, 53, owner of Rogers Environmental, LLC, to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to making a false statement in […]
ANDERSON, SC
WGAU

Gainesville PD: body found in Lake Lanier

Gainesville Police say they have pulled a man’s body out of Lake Lanier. The man’s name has not yet been released. Gainesville Police responded to Lake Lanier off Pearl Nix Parkway for an accidental drowning. An adult male was recovered from the lake. The identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This is not related to the ongoing search at Lake Knickerboker.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Barbeque#Violent Crime#Gbi#Spring House Barbecue#Athens Regional Office#Nexstar Media Inc
accesswdun.com

Habersham County chase ends with 80-mph crash south of Homer

A Madison County man was seriously injured after crashing the motorcycle he was riding into the back of a sport utility vehicle at 80 mph Wednesday afternoon while fleeing from Habersham County deputies. Robert Brown, 45, was being pulled over for speeding at Level Grove Road in Cornelia when he...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man reports burglary in apartment, church reports missing funds from forged check and more

On June 16 at 1:52 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at 505 Riverbend Parkway, according to a report from ACCPD. According to the report, the man who reported the burglary locked his door at approximately 8:30 a.m. that day and returned from work at 1:30 p.m. to find his door seemingly opened with a tool, which was later confirmed by an officer, and several items missing from his room.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Fire damages Hall County mobile home

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home Friday afternoon. Around 3:20 p.m., Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call in the 3000 block of Wallace Road. Upon arrival responding crews noted smoke escaping all openings in the single-wide mobile home. There were no visible flames from the exterior as firefighters quickly moved in to extinguish it.
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Remembering young Covington mom as family grows, looks ahead

It was her beauty that first caught his eye. Hannah Eller and Stephen Vincent were just kids when they first met. His best friend was her cousin and every chance he got, Vincent would go over and hang out with his friend in the hopes of getting to see the pretty young lady. Soon “sparks flew,” he said. They fell in love and in September 2018, the two became Mr. and Mrs. Vincent.
COVINGTON, GA
nowhabersham.com

2 ejected from motorcycle, seriously injured in GA 365 crash

A Toccoa couple was seriously injured when a pickup truck sideswiped their motorcycle, causing it to overturn, the state patrol says. Todd and Amy McCollum, both 41, were ejected from the bike. The crash happened around 12:14 p.m. on June 22 on GA 365 South near Cody Road in Mt. Airy.
TOCCOA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Two Pendergrass residents charged with trafficking fentanyl

A six-month investigation in Northeast Georgia has led to the arrests of two alleged drug traffickers. Law enforcement in Jackson County took Steven Chad Pearson and Angela Nichole Patrick into custody on Friday and charged them with trafficking fentanyl, among other charges. On June 17, agents with the GBI’s Appalachian...
PENDERGRASS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Train collides with tractor trailer truck at main Suwanee railroad crossing

A Norfolk Southern train collided with a tractor trailer truck in Suwanee at the Suwanee Dam Road and Main Street railroad crossing. The crossing in the main railroad crossing in the city of Suwanee as it is near where Suwanee Dam Road crosses Buford Highway. The collision happened at approximately...
SUWANEE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy