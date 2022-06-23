Murder of Georgia barbeque restaurant owner unsolved for 26 years

GEORGIA (WRBL) – For 26 years the murder of a Georgia man has gone unsolved. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on June 5, 1996, Anthony Lee Dye, Sr. was shot and killed in Banks County.

GBI officials said at the time of the shooting, Dye was closing his barbeque restaurant for the day.

The shooting happened at Spring House Barbecue in Commerce.

According to the GBI, there is a $8500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Banks County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 677-2248 or the GBI’s Athens Regional Office at (706) 552-2309.

