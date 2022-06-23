ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Will New Gun Bill Make Montana Schools Safer?

By Paul Mushaben
 2 days ago
The Senate is working on a new gun bill brought on recently by the shooting in Texas. When emotions run high and there is a chance to advance an agenda, congress always jumps in. I have no problem with stricter background checks when someone buys a gun. I do...

Montana Marie
2d ago

didn't know we had a problem in Montana. Oh that's right, we didn't defund the police, we didn't tie their hands in carrying out their duties...imagine that.

