ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Poll: GOP State Superintendent Nomination Is Still Anybody’s Race

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNWBn_0gKDo9ES00

With less than a week before Tuesday's primary vote, the race for the Republican state superintendent nomination is anybody's to win, according to a News 9 / News On 6 poll released Thursday.

A poll of likely Oklahoma GOP primary voters were asked who they would vote for between Peggs Public Schools Superintendent John Cox, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and Union City retiree William Crozier.

Cox led the group with 16.7 percent support. Grace had 13.9 percent, and Walters had 10 percent. However, 55.1 percent of Oklahomans were still undecided.

These candidates debated Wednesday night at the Renaissance Waterford hotel in Oklahoma City as part of a NonDoc / News 9 / News On 6 event. You can watch that debate by clicking here.

The primary vote concludes June 28. If none of the candidates amass more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff between the Top two candidates.

Comments / 0

Related
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked GOP hopefuls for state superintendent

Republican hopefuls for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction debated on education policy on Wednesday at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9 in Oklahoma City. Watch the full event here. We used public records, interviews and other sources to fact-check some of the candidates’ claims from the debate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma House District 46 representative seeks reelection; 3 Republican candidates compete for primary nomination

Democratic incumbent Jacob Rosecrants, facing no primary challenger, vies for a third term as the representative for District 46 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as three Republican hopefuls compete for the party’s nomination. Sassan Moghadam (R) Sparked by the “unchecked” government’s “abuse” of power, Sassan Moghadam, owner of...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

People in Oklahoma react to decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

OKLAHOMA CITY — People in Oklahoma reacted to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Oklahoma City, hundreds of pro-abortion rights supporters turned out for an ‘Engage the Rage’ event at the state Capitol. There was also a demonstration near Bricktown. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Elections
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Union City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
city-sentinel.com

Front-runner for Oklahoma County District Attorney, conservative Kevin Calvey is building bridges – and burning D.A. Gayland Gieger – as primary nears

A veteran of the U.S. Army and the Oklahoma Legislature, County Commissioner Kevin Calvey has a long record of public service. He is known for his bluntness -- including in discussions of the terrorists he prosecuted during military service. While touted for ardent conservatism in the state Legislature and verbal...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walters
news9.com

WalletHub Ranks Oklahoma City As 8th Best-Run US City

A new study from WalletHub named Oklahoma City as the 8th best-run city in America. This was out of the 150 most-populated cities. WalletHub experts also rank OKC 8th in financial stability, 46th in education, 65th for quality of city services and 97th for safety.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Oklahoma early voting begins Thursday: who’s on the ballot?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting began Thursday in Oklahoma. For the governor race, incumbent republican Kevin Stitt and current state superintendent Joy Hofmeister are expected to easily win their primaries. Hofmeister will be switching parties to take on Stitt in November. An open US senate seat for the retiring...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Gop#Education#Grace#Oklahomans
yukonprogressnews.com

Severe Storme Warning!

A Yukon High School graduate has risen quickly to become a well-respected broadcast journalist and familiar face on local newscasts. Just 25, Storme Jones has taken the Oklahoma City television news market by storm as he chases stories – wherever they lead him and his viewers. “I have been...
YUKON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
blackchronicle.com

Hooten Resigns Facing Removal

Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten said he resigned from office Friday rather than fight a removal effort, even though he continues to deny wrongdoing. “I’m not putting my family through that,” he said Thursday. County Clerk Hooten, a Republican, was first elected county clerk in 2016. He said...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issuing reprieve of execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for Quisi Bryan who was scheduled to be executed on October 26, 2022.  The new date of execution has been moved to January 7, 2026. Gov. DeWine is issuing the reprieve “due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to […]
OHIO STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy