ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

Woman killed in Palm City home identified; suspect in jail

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shapi_0gKDnisj00

A woman who was found dead in the bedroom of a Palm City home has been identified.

Martin County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Christine Weiss said Thursday that the victim was identified as Lorri Wright, 49.

James Stephenson, 61, was arrested Wednesday at a Hooters in West Palm Beach . Deputies identified him as a murder suspect in Wright's death.

Martin County Sheriff's Office
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehend murder suspect James Stephenson, 61, outside the Hooters in West Palm Beach and search his pockets.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ruben Romero said deputies discovered the woman's body during a welfare check after Stephenson's friends alerted authorities that he told them of his crime.

WATCH: Deputies investigate homicide after woman found dead inside Palm City home

Deputies investigate homicide after woman found dead inside Palm City home

"He was leaving voice mails and text messages for some of the people that he knew, some of his contacts," Romero said. "They grew concerned. They contacted us."

Investigators said Stephenson was a guest at the Palm City property and Wright was visiting him.

Friends of Wright describe her as having an "adventurous spirit" and a "sweet soul" who was the mother to two adult sons.

No motive for the killing was revealed, but Romero said Stephenson does have a lengthy criminal record.

"He has a length criminal history," Romero said. "Some of it is violent. Some of it is drug-related, some domestic. It's all over the board. This guy, for all we can tell, just kind of lived day-to-day and had a pretty lengthy past."

Stephenson faces a charge of second-degree murder. He was being held in a Martin County jail on a $1 million bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm City, FL
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm City, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stephenson
Click10.com

BSO: North Lauderdale SWAT situation ends peacefully

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale SWAT situation stemming from reports of a man threatening a woman and holding her hostage ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A BSO spokesperson said its patrol deputies responded to the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

‘I've Been Kidnapped': Woman's Social Media Post Leads to Ex's Arrest

A Broward man is facing charges after a woman's social media post about being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend quickly got the attention of law enforcement. Albert Myers, 63, was arrested in North Lauderdale Saturday on false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-domestic violence charges, Broward jail records showed.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Man in custody after reported hostage situation in North Lauderdale

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges after being accused of holding a woman hostage in North Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said they got the call at around 3:45 p.m., about a woman being threatened and held hostage at a residence in the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court. Authorities responded to the scene in force with multiple units, including SWAT and SVU detectives. "The female victim was able to exit the residence and is safe," BSO said.  A short time later, the man inside the residence was taken into custody without incident. There were no reported injuries. 
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Speeding On Glades Road Arrested For DUI In Boca Raton

POLICE: More than 20 MPH Over Limit On Glades. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly driving 67 miles per hour on Glades road was arrested for DUI. Glades Road, in the area of the traffic stop, is a 45 mph zone. Stephanie Bezborodov, according to Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy