Mckinney, TX

Roll On In Sushi in McKinney serves custom sushi, alcoholic ice cream

By Karen Chaney
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
The sushi donut ($8.95) is a deep-fried sticky white rice doughnut with crab mix, avocado mash, spicy mayo and masago. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Restaurants that tout themselves as a Tex-Mex Asian fusion eatery are hard to find in McKinney. But this singularity is one of the reasons Carlos Gonzalez chose...

