‘Bravest girl on Earth’: Girl attacked by cougar helps wildlife researchers

STEVENS CO., Wash. – The young girl attacked by a cougar in May returned to the woods to help researchers who are studying how to prevent the animals from attacking humans.

Lily, 9, was playing with friends at a camp near Fruitland when a cougar attacked her.

She was hospitalized and received more than 400 stitches.

Bart George, the Wildlife Program Manager for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, runs the research study.

Researchers collar, release and track the cougars with hounds. They do not kill the animals.

The goal is to test methods of aversive conditioning that will ultimately result in less human/livestock conflict and result in removing fewer cougars from the landscape.

On Thursday, Lily joined George, as well as Wildlife Specialist Jeff Flood and houndsman Bruce Duncan to remove the collar from a cougar they had been studying.

“As you can see from the photo, Lily has faced any fears she may have head-on and had a fantastic experience doing so,” a post from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said.

