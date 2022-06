National disease modeling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths will remain stable through mid-July while cases will continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace. Cases: Daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 26.6 percent in the next two weeks, a slower rate of increase than projected last week, according to modeling from Mayo Clinic. Forecasts suggest daily average cases will jump from 94,147.7 cases on June 25 to 119,150 by July 9. During the omicron surge, this figure hit a peak of more than 800,000, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO