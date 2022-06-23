ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EC school board hears referendum survey results

By Madeline Fuerstenberg Leader-Telegram staff
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — As the Eau Claire School Board looks ahead to the November election, a potential referendum to the tune of $7.5 million annually has been scrutinized by over 400 district residents in a joint survey with the City of Eau Claire.

Baker Tilly, the accounting firm that conducted the research, provided survey results to a joint meeting of the school board and city staff on Thursday in the school district’s Administrative Building.

The firm completed 402 interviews of registered voters in the school district — 306 of whom lived within city limits — in early June. Participants were asked 43 questions over the span of approximately 15 minutes.

The information gathered by Baker Tilly will ultimately inform the school board and city council on how they should proceed in the coming months.

Perhaps the most important question up for consideration: Should both entities include their referendum on the November ballot?

The results suggest this may hurt their odds.

Considering the data

After answering questions about both potential school and city referendums, participants in the survey were asked how they would vote if both proposals appeared on a ballot.

Baker Tilly found that 35% of participants would vote for both referendums, while 21% would support only the school district proposal and 8% would support only the city proposal.

Don Lifto, who presented the Baker Tilly data, said this doesn’t necessarily reflect how things might play out if both referendums make their way onto the ballot this fall. Voter turnout, campaign efforts and economic conditions can all affect a future referendum.

The data did, however, demonstrate the value that Eau Claire residents put on the school system. When asked to respond to the phrase, “Strong public schools are directly linked to the well-being of our community,” 91% of participants said they agreed or strongly agreed. Sixty-two percent said they trust the school district to do what is best for the students.

“I am pleased with the overall level of support for just the baseline referendum at a level that I think would allow us to do quite a bit,” said Tim Nordin, president of the school board. “We know that Eau Claire is a community that supports its schools, and this was evidence for that today. And that’s exciting.”

According to Lifto, responses to the survey at this time indicate that, for an average homeowner, a school tax increase of up to $80 or a city tax increase of up to $70 is feasible. He added that, if both proposals appear on the same ballot, support for both is likely to be lower than for each separately.

One possible option for ensuring the success of both is to move one referendum to a later election.

“The longer the time in-between, the less likely the first one impacts the second one,” Lifto said. “At the end of the day, what you have in common both for the city and the school district is trying to find common ground between what you think you need and what the survey results suggest is feasible.”

A closer look

Participants in the survey answered questions pertaining to both the school district and the city. Lifto said the firm targeted demographic groups most representative of the district’s registered voters based on age, gender, voting history, geographic location and other factors.

During the school district portion of the survey, participants were initially asked:

“The school district is considering a proposal to ask voters to exceed the state’s revenue cap for 20 years. The proposal will raise property taxes to generate $7.5 million in additional funding per year to invest in building improvements and programs to support student academics and mental health. Based on what you know now, would you favor or oppose such a proposal?”

Slightly over 55% of participants said they were in favor of such a referendum, while 33% opposed it and 12% said they had no opinion. Lifto said the margin of error is just under 5%.

Next, participants were offered more context and presented with a series of statements relating to how the referendum funding might impact school programs. Of six potential uses for referendum funds, participants were asked to rate their level of agreement with each use.

In the lead, 79% of participants said they agree or strongly agree that the funds could go toward supporting students who are behind in basic skills; 77% agreed in using the funds for improving mental and emotional health support in schools; 69% agreed that the funds could go toward building maintenance; 62% agreed they would support adding new classroom spaces to three schools; 56% agreed in supporting improvements to spaces in North and Memorial high schools; and 50% agreed that the funds could go toward remodeling South Middle School.

After obtaining more information about the referendum, the initial support rate of 55.1% rose slightly to 55.5%, the data shows. Some of the leading support groups for the referendum include parents of current district students, women, adults ages 18 through 34, people in lower-income households, people with higher education levels and renters.

Participants were also asked to consider three potential property tax increases to fund programs: $80, $140 and $200 per year on an average home valued at $200,000. The survey showed that approval rates for the referendum decreased significantly as the potential tax rate went up.

Nordin said discussions revolving around the November referendum will continue with the Budget Development Committee and during regular board meetings, if needed. The board is expected to make final decisions regarding the referendum — including whether the board will even include one on the ballot — in August.

