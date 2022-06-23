Examining why Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Packers makes sense

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent. The Super Bowl-winning receiver is waiting to figure out the best place to go now while he makes his return from an ACL injury suffered in February. Could he return to the L.A. Rams where he proved to be a massive difference-maker down the stretch (21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason)? Or could he find a new home in...Green Bay perhaps? Time will certainly tell. But Green Bay could very well be the perfect fit for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Playing with Aaron Rodgers is certainly intriguing. Rodgers and Beckham spoke to each other last season after Beckham was released by Cleveland and looking for a new team. He ended up choosing the Rams, and the rest is history. But things seem to be much different now. Beckham most likely will not be ready until midseason at the earliest while he waits for his ACL to heal. But he could provide a great spark down the stretch for a team like the Packers, who could be in need of an elite route-runner with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams now gone. Beckham has five 1,000-yard seasons in his eight-year career.

The Packers have $17 million in cap space. That is enough for a one-year deal with Beckham. Green Bay added three new rookies in April's NFL Draft, including second-rounder Christian Watson. The team also signed veteran Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are also key contributors to this receiving core. But a player of Beckham's caliber could be just what head coach Matt LaFleur's offense needs. A dangerous athlete who can run any route and draw the opposing defense's awareness away from players like Lazard and Cobb.

Rodgers has made a history of elevating the talent around him to play bigger and better. He would not have to do much of that with Beckham around. Rodgers and Beckham would be incredible together. They have been friends off the field for a long time. They have a chance to play together on the field for the first time if both parties could reach an agreement. It would be a huge move that could help Green Bay get to the Super Bowl and possibly win it.