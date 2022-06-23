Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board votes contractor in major default
By Kelsey Mannix
wfft.com
4 days ago
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority Board of Directors voted to find its contractor, Paramedics Logistics, in major default. Response times to priority one calls have been below the required standard of 90% (8...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will get a long-awaited change in regards to trash and recycling collection this coming Friday. After more than three years of service issues from Red River Waste Solutions, GFL Environmental USA officially takes over the detail for City of Fort Wayne residents this Friday, July 1st. GFL Environmental USA was approved for an eight-year contract in May after submitting the lowest of three bids. GFL is expected to take over the city’s contract Friday, although some people reported seeing GFL trucks on Fort Wayne streets last week. Trash pickups will be limited to one cart and three bags weekly, compared with the unlimited collection customers became used to.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Councilman Russ Jehl announced Monday he submitted a resolution for Tuesday's council meeting to maximize fines for Red River's last month of service. Jehl said the goal is to "return those funds to the long-suffering ratepayer." The resolution, if passed, would prevent Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Northwest Allen County Schools approved Bill Toler as the district's next assistant superintendent. He previously served as principal at Maple Creek Middle School. The board approved the move at its June 13 board meeting. Toler will begin his new role on July 1. “It’s...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crews on Monday morning began picking up tree limbs and other debris from neighborhoods in Waynedale and Aboite Township hit hard by the powerful derecho that hit on June 13. Crews will make one pass through the affected areas, so residents should have tree...
GREAT ADDITION … Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts, on the right, and Sgt. Justin Coffman, posed before the June 21, 2022 Village Council meeting with the two newest modes of transportation added to their fleet. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Police Chief Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Save Maumee in Fort Wayne brought together local artists, musicians and food trucks at The Phoenix to raise money to for local clean-up projects. They focus on cleaning up the Maumee River and say there are currently invasive duckweed plants surrounding the river, harming the food supply for local animals.
LIMA — Budgetting begins for ARPA funds in Allen County. ARPA is also known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Approved by Congress to provide funding and resources to eligible local governments. Allen County Commissioners, Cory Noonan, Beth Seibert and Brian Winegardner make plans to spend allocated...
REGULAR BUSINESS ... WC Commissioners Brian Davis, Lew Hilkert and Terry Rummel sign paperwork as it is read by assistant clerk Jillion Drinnon, overseen by Clerk Anne Retcher. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) An extremely short meeting was held on Monday, June 2
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne city councilman wants to refund residents for the poor – and nonexistent, in some cases – trash and recycling collection over the last month. And he wants to use the fines the city collects from Red River to pay...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Many people left from the Aboite Volunteer Fire Station Saturday morning on a full stomach. The fire station held a Pancake & Sausage Breakfast to benefit the fire department and The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Center. It was free to eat with a donation. Fire...
I’m in my 70s now, so I know I won’t see any major changes in my lifetime. If I could, one would be to bury all communication and electrical lines. These lines are tremendously costly to repair (in summer storms and winter ice). This will probably never happen because of the obvious cost involved.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Byron Health Center community recycling drop of location on Lima road is moving to 2 Fort Recovery road. The Fort Recovery road location will be open on July 28th. The hours will be the same: Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Stillwater Hospice is getting a makeover thanks to community support. This facility has been in Fort Wayne for more than 20 years caring for terminally ill patients. Friedel helped launch the fundraiser last year, hoping to raise $750,000. The community instead donated $1.4 million. "Our...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Fort Wayne Radio Club set up shop at the Jefferson Township Park for their annual field day to teach local people about armature radio operation over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, they brought their equipment from home and connected it to generators...
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said Thursday. The fish kill began earlier this week at Loon Lake in...
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — A 49-year-old Grand Rapids man is dead after falling off a boat in the Maumee River on Saturday, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Alex Smith's body was recovered after an hours-long water rescue along the Maumee River in Henry County on Saturday evening.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- West Main Street between Broadway and Van Buren Street will reopen Monday, June 27. That stretch was originally closed because of demolition work on the old St. Joe hospital. A spokesperson for Lutheran Hospital said the work is complete, and Lutheran will be open for...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital is opening up a new urgent care for your pets on Saturday, June 25th from 10 am- 12pm. The new Urgent Care facility is intended to treat pets with minor injuries or concerns in a more timely manner. With wait times up to 6 […]
A two-vehicle crash in Putnam County leaves multiple people injured Sunday evening. Putnam County first responders were called to SR 224 near Cherry's Farm Market and Greenhouse east of Ottawa around 7:30 pm. It is currently unknown what caused the crash, but multiple people were injured with some having to be extracted from the vehicles involved. Life flight was called to transport some people from the scene. No further information is available at this time.
