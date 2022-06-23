Wakulla County approved purchasing property to improve Medart Recreation Park

The purchasing of property was approved by the Wakulla County Board of County commissioners on June 20 for improvements to be made at Medart Recreation Park.

Located at the corner of Evalinda St. and Coastal Highway 98, the purchased property is set to be a trailhead for the Capital City to the Sea, linking the Medart Recreation Park directly to the trail.

Possible park improvements could include construction for extra parking, bicycle racks, bathrooms, water stations, an informational kiosk and an open air pavilion.

County Administrator David Edwards stated that the commissioners' plan is to connect the two recreational activities together to provide the citizens with more experiences.

"The rec park is a place where friends gather to play sports, kids hit their first home run, and families stay active and the Capital City to the Sea Trail is a tremendous amenity for all ages whether used for walking, hiking, or biking," said Edwards. "Both are an important part of our community that brings everyone together."

Medart Recreation Park is located at 79 Recreation Drive in Crawfordville. Reportedly, the park has two tennis courts, four basketball courts, nine baseball fields, two batting cages, one playground, a walking trail of .8 miles and two multipurpose fields.

Fore more information about amenities and sports offered at the park, visit Mywakulla.com or call (850) 926-7227.