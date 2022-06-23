ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Post Office on South Adams Street to be named after civil rights figure

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVigG_0gKDm9Is00

United States President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday that will rename the United States Post Office located at 2800 South Adams Street in Tallahassee after a Florida civil rights figure.

According to a news release from Florida Rep. Al Lawson’s office, the post office will be named the “D. Edwina Stephens Post Office”.

Lawson noted that the entire Florida delegation in Congress voted for the bill.

The bill passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives clerk’s website notes the bill received 428 yes votes, one no vote, one present, and three not voting.

The bill passed in the House by garnering 2/3 yes votes.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky’s fourth congressional district voted no on the bill, Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Texas 21 district) was present, while Democratic Rep. Michael F. Doyle (Pennsylvania 18th district), and Republican Reps. Madison Cawthorn (North Carolina 11th district) and Barry Loudermilk (Georgia 11th district) did not vote.

Rep. Lawson, who represents Gadsden, Baker and Hamilton counties, along with parts of the city of Tallahassee and Leon, Jefferson, Madison, Columbia and Duval counties in the Fifth Congressional District, introduced the legislation to honor the life of Stephens.

According to the news release, Stephens spent her life advocating for her community and holding elected officials accountable, especially in the historically neglected neighborhoods on Tallahassee’s Southside and in the Greater Bond community. Due to her unfaltering civic engagement, she was known as the “Mother of the Southside.”

“The Southside community adored Edwina Stephens for her work to advance the neighborhood,” Rep. Lawson said in a statement. “The opportunity to name the main post office after such a social justice giant is incredible. She was committed to fighting for civil rights and advocating for projects that enhanced the community.”

The news release notes Stephens was a registered nurse in Tallahassee and was involved in many local community organizations.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

Governor Appoints 3 to the Office of the Judges Court of Compensation Claims

Tallahassee - Friday June 24, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis Friday appointed three people to the Office of the Judges Court of Compensation Claims:. Jill Jacobs, of Satellite Beach, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims - Jacobs has served as a Deputy City Attorney for the City of Palm Beach since 2015. Previously, she worked in private practice for over 25 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and her law degree from the University of Miami. Jacobs fills one of the vacancies in the Orlando office.
PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee — Goodbye Roe, Hello Dobbs

It’s been mere hours since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and Florida Republicans are already posturing to expand on the state’s upcoming abortion ban. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban (HB 5) will likely have to wait for a decision in the Florida Supreme Court before being finally settled as law. But on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the Sunshine State could go further in the era of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was decided 5-4 Friday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Madison, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Responds to Gillum's Indictment and Arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE-- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's recent arrest on federal charges stemming during a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center. Gillum and Florida House District 8 candidate Sharon Lettman-Hicks (D) were indicted on 20 federal counts of wire fraud and conspiracy...
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrippers.com

20 Best Things To Do In Tallahassee, FL, You Shouldn’t Miss

As Florida’s capital city, there are countless things to do in Tallahassee! Here you’ll find larger-than-life festivals, exciting nightlife, award-winning dining, over 700 miles of nature trails, and countless outdoor adventures!. With rolling hills and roads draped with oak canopies, you’ll discover a whole new side to Florida....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Barry Loudermilk
Person
Al Lawson
Person
Chip Roy
Person
Thomas Massie
CBS News

Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, false statements to FBI

Washington – Former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor Andrew Gillum was indicted on 21 counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to investigators. According to the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of Florida, Gillum and his associate-turned-co-defendant, communications executive Sharon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Dominance on Campaign Trail Pays Off

Former governor Charlie Crist worked his way through small town Florida celebrating Juneteenth weekend with Black business owners in Deland, participants at a community cultural event in Palatka, the Melanin Market of businesses and the faith community at three churches in Jacksonville. It was quite a schedule, but nothing new for Crist. He has been visiting Black communities in rural areas and big cities with equal vigor since May of 2021 when he announced his candidacy against Governor Ron DeSantis. His opponents are rarely seen anywhere.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
reportwire.org

Chris West defeats Jeremy Hunt in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional runoff

Thomasville attorney Chris West won the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating former U.S. Army captain and Yale Law student Jeremy Hunt in Tuesday’s runoff election. With an estimated 98% of the vote in, West leads Hunt 14,608-13,853. Hunt conceded just before 10:20 p.m. but did...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Politics Federal#Congress#The U S Senate#House#Republican#Democratic#Columbia
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted on 21 federal charges

FLORIDA — Former Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Demetric Gillum, 42, has been indicted on 21 charges by a federal grand jury, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. What You Need To Know. Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been indicted on 21 charges. Court records show...
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis suggests media ‘mea culpa’ for propping up Andrew Gillum

'What was presented to the public was that this guy was like the second coming,'. After the photo finish of the 2018 gubernatorial election, the fortunes of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic opponent diverged. Andrew Gillum found himself in a Tallahassee courtroom this week, indicted on wire fraud and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
chathamjournal.com

Carolina to celebrate HBCUs around FAMU football game, adds NC Central to ’24 schedule

Chapel Hill, NC – The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University will open the 2022 football season in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 27 with events and activities planned around the weekend to celebrate historically black colleges and universities. The HBCU Celebration Game was originally scheduled for September 17, but both schools agreed to move the contest up in order to shine a spotlight on the proud history of HBCU schools and their football accomplishments.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tallahasseereports.com

Will Tallahassee Save Local Businesses?

Can Tallahassee reward itself a gold medal for the local small business boom claimed by The New Small Business Boom Under the Biden Harris Administration 2021? Or did Tallahassee earn itself a meager participation ribbon for 2021?. While Tallahassee prides itself for promoting initiatives that support local small businesses, Tallahassee...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tallahassee, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clients enjoy wonderful food and order their famous American hamburgers, soft fried sweet potatoes, and outstanding shepherd's pie at this institution. Order some delicate pancakes, abundant strawberries with cream, and delicious vanilla ice cream. Its guests can sample a variety of its fantastic tap beer, amazing wine, and excellent craft beer. Midtown Caboose, according to most critics, serves superb American coffee, great smoothies, and great tea.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy