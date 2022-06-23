ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal aimed at removing the last remnant of slavery from California law failed to pass the state Senate on Thursday after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay prisoners a $15-per-hour minimum...

