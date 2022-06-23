ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Township holds first Budget Planning Session, increases homestead exemption for ages 65 and up

By The Woodlands Township
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held its first Board Budget Planning Session for the 2023 Budget on June 22, 2022, at 4 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas. President...

The Woodlands Township raises homestead exemption to $40K for residents age 65 and up, with disabilities

The Woodlands Township will hold its budget meetings in August. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) In a budget planning meeting held June 22 before The Woodlands’ regular board of directors meeting, officials voted to increase the homestead exemption for residents age 65 and older and those who are disabled from $25,000 to $40,000.
