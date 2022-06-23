Pendleton nursery bus driver ran red light, crashed into Umatilla County patrol car

(Umatilla County Sheriff's Office)

PENDLETON, Ore. — The day got off to a rough start for a Umatilla County deputy when a Ford Transit Bus carrying numerous children ran a red light and collided with the patrol car at a Pendleton intersection.

According to a social media alert from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:48 a.m. on Thursday, June 23. This deputy in a marked patrol car approached the intersection of SW 10th St & SW Court Ave in Pendleton at the same time as a Ford Transit Bus for Pioneer Relief Nursery.

While the patrol car rode through the intersection, the driver of the Transit Bus ran a red light and crashed into the broadside of the Umatilla County vehicle.

Traffic officers from the Pendleton Police Department rushed to the scene and conducted an investigation while medics tended to the people involved. Luckily, no one involved in the accident suffered any notable injuries. The children inside the Pioneer Relief Nursery were safe in spite of the accident.

Pendleton police officers cited the bus driver for failing to obey a traffic light. The deputy resumed their shift once the scene was cleared.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are made public.

