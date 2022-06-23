Vegetation fire breaks out in Vacaville

HERCULES, Calif. - Firefighters on Monday morning battled a vegetation fire in Hercules, which will likely affect traffic on Interstate 80 for a while as crews work to beat back the flames. The Crocket Fire Department tweeted about the fire about 9:30 a.m., saying that structures were being threatened but...
ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
ALBANY, Calif. - Fire crews in Albany say a fire covering about three acres on Sunday is now contained but they’ll continue to monitor the situation throughout the night. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and fire officials say there were two blazes burning at the same time.
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Three people are dead and three were injured after an Amtrak train collided with a Honda Civic Sunday afternoon near Brentwood. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Orwood Road and Bixler Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. The train was headed to...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews have fully contained a two-alarm brush fire Friday afternoon in Pittsburg, Contra Costa fire officials announced on Twitter. The fire on Kirker Pass Road was at approximately 90 acres when it was fully extinguished around 5:30 p.m. Concord police said Kirker Pass Road was closed in both directions […]
PITTSBURG, Calif. - Firefighters on Friday raced to the scene of a rapidly spreading grass fire in Pittsburg. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire broke out around 12:48 p.m. in the vicinity of Kirker Pass and Hess roads. Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River. The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
PG&E is on the scene for multiple power outages in Northern Sonoma County and Southern Mendocino County this evening. The most affected areas are the Mendocino County town of Hopland and over 2,000 Cloverdale customers currently in the dark. Interestingly, the series of power outages make almost a perfect line...
In a story on Fox 40 News, Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of not being able to reach her daughter, she reported her missing. She confirmed Nayeli is ok and heading...
