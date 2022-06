For the first time ever, college football coaches can gather with players in the summer and actually coach them. The rule allows two hours a week in June and July. Kalani Sitake directed his staff to utilize that time in June but will not use sessions in July — giving players and coaches a break to have some fun before camp begins Aug. 3. Then, he wants players to be hungry and eager to step into the hard work necessary to face South Florida and Baylor on back-to-back weekends.

