Youngstown, OH

Local church to hold food giveaway drive-thru

By Noelle Haynes
WYTV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A drive-thru food giveaway will be held locally on Tuesday. Alpha...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 1

 

WYTV.com

Boardman rallies around woman with Stage IV cancer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Boardman community rallied around a woman battling Stage IV breast cancer on Sunday. Laurie Harper has beaten breast cancer once before — but it returned. Friends, family and coworkers helped out with a fundraiser at Greenbriar Healthcare Center off South Avenue. Laurie is...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown gets outside for healthy community day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The sun was shining on Saturday at Spring Commons Park outside of the B&O station in Youngstown — the perfect day to celebrate Health Community Activity Day. “One of the reasons we hosted this here is because the relatively new bike trail on Mahoning...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Shelter volunteer sees dog for last time after adoption

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio’s Canfield boarding kennel held an adoption clinic on Sunday for their 50 dogs in need of a home. But Animal Charity said their volunteers are what make it all happen — they come in daily, some even twice a day, to walk the dogs and give them much-needed attention.
CANFIELD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Local parish set to close multiple churches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh is set to close five churches by the end of the year.In a letter to parishioners, Guardians Angels Parish said they can no longer afford to keep all seven churches and 22 parish buildings open.The parish said they're planning on keeping Blessed Sacrament open since it supports St. Joseph High School, but no official decisions have been made yet, per public meeting minutes that were posted online.The parish said they'll be holding a public meeting on July 24 to inform parishioners of their final recommendations before passing them on to Bishop David Zubik, who will make the final call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Car shears pole, cuts power to 1,100 in Boardman

First responders rushed to the scene of a car accident along South Avenue in Boardman Monday morning. Dispatchers were told that a car crashed into a pole near Tiffany Boulevard at around 8:15 a.m. The car landed on its roof in a parking lot, shearing the pole, which was hanging...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Hundreds celebrate Poland with parade, fireworks

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday in Poland, hundreds came out to celebrate their hometown. Part of the festivities was the parade. Firetrucks and police cruisers slowly made their way through the center of town. City leaders tossed candy to children. The festivities ended with a bang at 10...
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local museum preps for steam train rides

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — All aboard as the Youngstown Steel Heritage Museum fired up its coal-powered locomotive Friday. They were getting it ready for train rides every other weekend for the first time since 2019 and since then they’ve added track for a total of 1,000 feet for rides.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren covered in art for annual Chalk Walk

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County held a special event in Warren on Saturday. It was their annual Chalk on the Walk event, which has been a tradition for around 30 years. Families and kids were invited out for a fun day of chalk...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Funeral home reportedly ransacked in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A funeral home on Oakwood Avenue was broken into over the weekend. According to a lieutenant at Austintown PD, there was a breaking and entering at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. sometime Saturday or Sunday. Police say cash and jewelry that...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Akron Children’s opens Covid vaccine scheduling for kids

(WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital announced scheduling for the Covid-19 vaccine for young children is officially open on Sunday. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Hospital said the vaccine would be available for children ages 6 months to 4 years old. They will be using the Pfizer...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown's Independence Day fireworks display returns July 1

Youngstown's Independence Day fireworks display will occur Friday, July 1 as part of the Fireworks and Food Trucks event. Food trucks will be available around Wean Park beginning at 8 p.m. while music is played by DJ Chip Banks. Fireworks will be launched from the bridge on Market Street at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Safe summer event helps prevent kids’ unsafe behaviors

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Highway to Heaven TEAM Ministries held its second annual Children’s Safe Summer event Saturday. It took place at the U.S. Army Reserve in Farrell, Pennsylvania. The ministry was accompanied by other local ministries and nonprofit organizations. The goal to create a safe space for...
FARRELL, PA
WYTV.com

Church leader speaks on Safe Haven laws, supporting moms

(WKBN) – The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has changed the options some people have if they don’t want to be parents. Both Ohio and Pennsylvania have Safe Haven Laws. Knowing your rights as a pregnant person is important. If you are not ready...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley farmers markets being held through fall months

The summer season is in full swing and farmers markets are back in the Valley. Seven members of the Mahoning Valley Farmers Networks have begun their weekly sales and will continue into the fall months. The network started in 2021 and aims to bring fresh and healthy food to people...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Local Amusement Parks to go Cashless

Those planning a trip to several popular Pittsburgh-area amusement parks should be aware of an upcoming change to payment methods. Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild are converting to a cashless payment process to provide a simpler and safer experience for visitors. Beginning this week, visitors will be asked to use credit,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

