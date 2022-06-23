Ridgefield resident, former BOE member and Director of Social Services, Mary Ann Baldwin has died

Jennifer Campbell of Somers, NY, a 2023 Environmental Science major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. Established in 1787, York College of Pennsylvania is a private, four-year college located in the city of York, a hub of arts and industry between Baltimore and Philadelphia. Housed on 190 picturesque acres, the College is known for its focus on experiential learning and community engagement, serving over 3,500 undergraduate and 400+ graduate students in more than 70 baccalaureate majors, along with 30+ professional graduate degree and certificate programs. Deeply rooted in the liberal arts and recognized for excellence in its professional business, education, engineering, and nursing programs, York is ranked among the nation's Best Value Schools by U.S. News. The College's robust recreation and athletics program is among the best in the region, and is home to 24 NCAA III Division sports teams and 30+ intramural sports. A Princeton Review Best Northeastern College, York prides itself on its experienced, engaged faculty; its high-impact and student-centric philosophy; and its long-standing commitment to affordability and accessibility.

SOMERS, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO