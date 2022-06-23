ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield resident, former BOE member and Director of Social Services, Mary Ann Baldwin has died

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ann Baldwin, a fifty-two-year resident of Ridgefield died on June 22, 2022. She passed away comfortably at home with her husband holding her hand. Mary Ann was born on January 29, 1944, to Michael Sudzina and Elizabeth (Gregus) Sudzina in Perth Amboy, NJ. She grew up in Metuchen, NJ and...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Obituary: Danielle Marie Lisi October 24, 1985 - June 23, 2022

Danielle Marie Lisi “Belle” of New Fairfield, CT, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday June 23, 2022, at the age of 36. Danielle was born October 24, 1985, in Carmel, NY, daughter of Anthony and Lisa (Piazza) Lisi of New Fairfield, CT. Before moving to New Fairfield, CT two years ago, Danielle lived in Brewster and was a graduate of Brewster High School.
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Fairfield? Meet Megan Quinn

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life. (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
Ridgefield, CT
Obituaries
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Alexia Anglade recognized at Girl Scouts of Connecticut Gold Award event

Statewide Girl Scouts Go For the Gold to Earn Highest Award. 58 Girls Recognized at Annual Girl Scouts of Connecticut Gold Award Event on June 5- Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) recognized exceptional Girl Scouts who earned the organization’s highest award at the Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony on June 5, 2022. The annual celebration at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterbury honored the dreamers and the doers who take the organization’s mission “make the world a better place” to the next level. The day-long event included a public Gold Award Expo that showcased the 2022 Gold Award Girl Scout projects, along with the official award and scholarship presentation.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Anonymous Donor Expands Access to Healthy Food in Danbury

New Grant Delivers $45,000 to CityCenter Danbury Farmers’ Market. An anonymous donor’s generosity is making fresh produce accessible to Fairfield County residents who might otherwise not have access to healthy food options. Fairfield County’s Community Foundation announced today that it has delivered $45,000 to the CityCenter Danbury Farmer’s...
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
hamlethub.com

Local Mahopac Students Named to Dean's List at URI.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the...
MAHOPAC, NY
hamlethub.com

Peter Parley Schoolhouse welcomes visitors on Sunday, June 26

School may be out for the summer but kids are welcome to head back to the classroom - at Ridgefield's historic Peter Parley Schoolhouse!. “Last Sundays at the Schoolhouse,” the seasonal opening of this mini-museum of early Ridgefield education, is open this Sunday, June 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford residents graduate from Citizen Police Academy!

New Milford Police Chief Cerruto is proud to congratulate members of The 2nd Citizen Police Academy!. The program provides an increased understanding and awareness of police operations. It is not intended to make citizens into police officers but rather to heighten awareness of both the public and police in an effort to build partnerships and open channels of communication with the community.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Paving the way for a rockin' future: Ridgefield Playhouse nearly doubles size of lobby, bathrooms, adds VIP room and piano bar

One of the biggest economic engines in our town just got a huge makeover, paving the way for more arts and culture in the great town of Ridgefield!. Congratulations to The Ridgefield Playhouse its leader for more than two decades, Allison Stockel! Yes - the first major renovation since the opening of the Theater in 2000, The Ridgefield Playhouse is rockin’ into the future!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Services#Boe#Nj#Fairfield University#The Board Of Education#A Memorial Service#St Jude Children
hamlethub.com

Children's Activities for June 27- July 2, 2022 with the Somers Library

1:00 pm on Saturday, July 2nd and will be closed on Monday, July 4th. We will be open for regular hours on Tuesday, July 5th at 10 am. during library hours to pick up a craft bag with activities to enjoy at home. A new craft will be available every other Monday. While supplies last.
SOMERS, CT
hamlethub.com

Mike Nardelli Graduates Lehigh University

Mike Nardelli of Yorktown Heights, NY graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree with a major(s) in Chemical Engineering with Highest Honors from Lehigh University in Spring 2022. Nardelli was among the more than 1,500 students who received undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees during commencement exercises in...
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
hamlethub.com

A Few Bits from RPS Superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva: Principal Search, Art Festival, Summer Math and More!

The search process continues for both of our schools-we will update families and faculty as we move along. We will have a Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 27. Please be reminded that while you may watch the meeting from home (link here), all public comments must be made in person (you can comment at the beginning or end of the meeting.) You can find the agenda here.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Red Cross helps Stamford family after fire on Main Street

The American Red Cross is helping one family – two adults – after a fire today on Main Street, Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Melissa Hunter, Nour Al Zouabi, Susan Shaw, and Mary Griffith. The Red Cross also provided...
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Obituaries
hamlethub.com

Hartford Girl Scouts Go For the Gold to Earn Highest Award

Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) recognized exceptional Girl Scouts who earned the organization’s highest award at the Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony on June 5, 2022. The annual celebration at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterbury honored the dreamers and the doers who take the organization’s mission “make the world a better place” to the next level. The day-long event included a public Gold Award Expo that showcased the 2022 Gold Award Girl Scout projects, along with the official award and scholarship presentation.
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Jennifer Campbell Named to Spring 2022 Dean's List at York College of Pennsylvania

Jennifer Campbell of Somers, NY, a 2023 Environmental Science major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. Established in 1787, York College of Pennsylvania is a private, four-year college located in the city of York, a hub of arts and industry between Baltimore and Philadelphia. Housed on 190 picturesque acres, the College is known for its focus on experiential learning and community engagement, serving over 3,500 undergraduate and 400+ graduate students in more than 70 baccalaureate majors, along with 30+ professional graduate degree and certificate programs. Deeply rooted in the liberal arts and recognized for excellence in its professional business, education, engineering, and nursing programs, York is ranked among the nation's Best Value Schools by U.S. News. The College's robust recreation and athletics program is among the best in the region, and is home to 24 NCAA III Division sports teams and 30+ intramural sports. A Princeton Review Best Northeastern College, York prides itself on its experienced, engaged faculty; its high-impact and student-centric philosophy; and its long-standing commitment to affordability and accessibility.
SOMERS, NY
hamlethub.com

Arden Fluet of Patterson Named to Dean's List at Muhlenberg College

Congratulations to the following local students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester:. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.Students with a term GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester were recognized for this academic achievement.
PATTERSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Danbury Thiago DeSousa Named to Spring 2022 Dean's List at American International College

Thiago DeSousa, of Danbury, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at American International College. Dean's List students are full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising...

Comments / 0

Community Policy