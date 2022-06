A major Los Angeles landlord accused of bilking tens of thousands of renters out of their security deposits will fork out $12.5 million to pay them back. Billionaire Geoffrey Palmer has agreed to pay $12.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing his company of withholding security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants when they moved out of his apartment complexes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

