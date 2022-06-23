ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police arrest suspect in ‘large quantity’ drug sales

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested D’Anglo Patterson, 29, a supplier of “large quantities of Fentanyl and cocaine in the Rockford area,” according to the Winnebago County Sheriff.

According to police, the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit was investigating Patterson after receiving tips from the community.

Earlier today, police executed a search warrant at Patterson’s home in the 1800 block of 23rd Street.

Authorities said they found 30 grams of Fentanyl, 40 grams of crack cocaine, two loaded handguns – one stolen – and a large amount of US currency.

Patterson was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting an Officer.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Ricky Terrell
3d ago

He don't know 29 years old. Now he is going where the big boys house. He will cry for his mother a many nights. To the young men you go in as man and come out as a lady. remember that 💯 👌 😉.

