ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

New aircraft maintenance facility at Dayton International Airport to bring job opportunities

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUFzm_0gKDibsh00

DAYTON — The Dayton City Commission approved two pieces of legislation Wednesday worth $500,000 to move forward with the Sierra Nevada project at Dayton International Airport.

>>New aircraft maintenance facilities at Dayton International Airport to create 150 new jobs

Officials with the Sierra Nevada Corporation, an engineering firm with ties to national security, defense and space projects, announced back in January they will be bringing and creating 150 jobs.

Keith Klein, senior development specialist for Dayton, told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell on Thursday the city is expecting construction to be completed by early 2023. The groundbreaking was in February and the company wants to hire Dayton residents first.

“They have to create the jobs in order to receive the grant funds,” Klein said. “They will work with our partners like Sinclair Community College.”

>>PHOTOS: Sierra Nevada Dayton International Project (Mike Campbell)

Clay Pittman, Aviation Technology Department chairman at Sinclair Community College, told Campbell he hopes this will help spark an increase in the number of mechanics in the region because of the worldwide demand.

“The demand right here in the region for trained mechanics is great and growing,” Pittman said. “Sierra Nevada is bringing huge operations at the Dayton Airport.”

He added that Sinclair’s education program offers a perfect fit for expanding the facility at the airport.

“We are extremely fortunate that we have been able to partner with the city of Dayton and the Dayton airport,” Pittman said. “The new training facility there will expand our aviation maintenance program.”

Klein said Dayton International Airport has been a driver in bringing jobs and growth to the area, particular to the logistics community.

“This project is more maintenance oriented with aircraft,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of opportunities for aircraft technicians.”

The $500,000 in contracts approved by the city commission will keep the construction going and allow the commission to monitor the company to make sure they provide the jobs they promised.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course will get multimillion-dollar investment from new owners

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The toughest golf course in Greater Cincinnati will get a multimillion-dollar investment from its new owners. Dallas-based Arcis Golf – the second-largest operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the U.S. – assumed ownership and operation earlier this month of Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township. The new owners plan to make a multimillion-dollar investment in the golf course and clubhouse, according to Arcis founder and CEO Blake Walker.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bridge closes for 150 days for multi-phase construction project in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will close a bridge in Lebanon for a rehabilitation and trail construction project beginning this week. Contractors will close the bridge on East Turtlecreek-Union Road over OH-48 for 150 days beginning Monday, June 27. The closure is necessary while crews replace...
LEBANON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton Recovery Plan starts with first demolition

DAYTON, Ohio — To address the issue and stabilize neighborhoods for residents, the city is kicking off the Dayton Recovery Plan, demolishing the first property in Old North Dayton. A stripped-down interior, unsafe structure, spent bullet casings and animal skulls are just a few issues found inside. Nuisance Abatement...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
WHIO Dayton

New wellness service center to open today in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Restore Hyper Wellness, a provider of proactive wellness services will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The ceremony will be held at their new location on Centre Drive in Beavercreek. Those who attend will be able to tour the new facility and meet General Manager Henry West...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

City unveils mural honoring Dayton Fire Department

DAYTON — Dayton Firefighters held an open house to unveil a mural celebrating the history of the fire department Sunday afternoon. Those in attendance enjoyed the food and were able to check out vintage and modern firefighter equipment. The star of the show was the mural commissioned by the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Polish students, adviser explore life in Dayton area

Friendship Force Dayton hosted group of 12 for a week. Twelve Polish students and their adviser arrived in Dayton June 4, met by their hosts, members of Friendship Force Dayton, a local travel club that hosts older adults for week-long explorations of the Miami Valley. “This was the first time having 18-20-year-olds,” said Nancy Nerny, events coordinator. “These youth had been promised by the U.S. State Department a senior year in an American high school, a promise not fulfilled due to COVID, so they were on this trip instead.”
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Aircraft#Campbell
parabolicarc.com

Delta 18 Activation and National Space Intelligence Center Establishment

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio, June 24, 2022 — Today, the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio is the stage for the activation of Delta 18 and the establishment of the National Space Intelligence Center. Colonel Marqus Randall assumed command of the new Delta, which consists of Space Delta 18...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
dayton.com

Housekeeping position leads to woman building a career in caregiving

People are living longer and longer each year. Many can look forward to healthy and active senior years, but the Center for Disease Control says there is about a 70 percent chance that someone turning 65 years old today will need some sort of long-term care in the future. Danielle...
DAYTON, OH
Mikey Chlanda

City Barbeque Review - Beavercreek Location

Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich at City BarbequeMikey Chlanda, author. So we’re on an adventure - we’re day-tripping (well, 2 days, so strictly speaking, not a day trip) to Yellow Springs. On the drive up we had a few errands to run in Beavercreek. I wanted to go to Flying Pizza, but my girlfriend held out for City Barbeque. Guess who won.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured after a crash in Dayton Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash at North Gettysburg Avenue and Salem Avenue. The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch records indicate the...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
85K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy