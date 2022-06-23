ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: A Star Spangled Fourth of July with Mackinac State Historic Parks

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago

Summer is in full swing in northern Michigan, and that means there is plenty of fun to be had on the weekends.

Erin Murphy explains in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Super Social – Unity Christian Music Festival and Country Dairy

If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, head to New Era on Saturday, June 25 for the Super Social event, presented by Unity Christian Music Festival and Country Dairy. The event will feature wagon rides, camp games, draft horses, and more. With the purchase of your ticket, you’ll receive unlimited Country Dairy ice cream all day long! Be sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on as you enjoy live music throughout the day from Ryan Stevenson, Brooke Robertson, The Birdsongs, and Joe Guerra. Tickets can be purchased from the Unity Christian events website.

Sault Ste. Marie CVB – Engineers Day

For the first time since 2019, Soo Locks Engineers Day is back on Friday, June 24! This free event is the biggest day of the summer in Sault Ste. Marie from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with your chance to see the Soo Locks up close and personal. You’ll be able to go across the MacArthur Lock and enjoy informational booths set up throughout the Soo Locks Park. The day will also feature an arts and family fun fair, food trucks, and demonstrations from the US Coast Guard.

A Star Spangled Fourth of July – Mackinac State Historic Parks

The 4th of July is just a few weeks away, and the Mackinac State Historic Parks is hosting A Star Spangled Fourth of July celebration on Independence Day. Fort Mackinac will be decked out in patriotic finery with banners, flags, and bunting, as they celebrate an 1880s Independence Day, with 38-gun salutes honoring the states of the period, performances of patriotic music, and Victorian children’s games. There will also be a reading of the Declaration of Independence, the raising of the colors, and much more! All special programming is included with regular admission to Fort Mackinac.

