NYC To Start Offering Monkeypox Vaccine At New Clinic Amid Increase In Cases

The New York City Department of Health announced the opening of a temporary clinic to administer vaccines to those who have had a recent exposure to monkeypox amid an increase in cases. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Arek Socha

The New York City Department of Health announced the opening of a temporary clinic to administer vaccines to those who have had a recent exposure to monkeypox amid an increase in cases.

Health officials announced on Thursday, June 23, that people who are eligible will be able to get the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine to reduce the risk of developing monkeypox after an exposure.

As of Thursday, 30 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, and health officials reported that all of these cases are likely monkeypox.

Officials said most of the cases have been mild.

Information about eligibility for the vaccine clinic and appointments can be found here.

Officials said the clinic will be at the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic, located at 303 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, and will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"As I have said since day one, we are prepared, not panicked and this monkeypox vaccination site is one more critical tool to keep New Yorkers healthy," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in the announcement. "Starting today, eligible New Yorkers who may have been exposed to monkeypox can now get vaccinated to stay safe and slow the spread."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.