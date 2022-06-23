ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC To Start Offering Monkeypox Vaccine At New Clinic Amid Increase In Cases

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kg0bC_0gKDhGZl00
The New York City Department of Health announced the opening of a temporary clinic to administer vaccines to those who have had a recent exposure to monkeypox amid an increase in cases. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Arek Socha

The New York City Department of Health announced the opening of a temporary clinic to administer vaccines to those who have had a recent exposure to monkeypox amid an increase in cases.

Health officials announced on Thursday, June 23, that people who are eligible will be able to get the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine to reduce the risk of developing monkeypox after an exposure.

As of Thursday, 30 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, and health officials reported that all of these cases are likely monkeypox.

Officials said most of the cases have been mild.

Information about eligibility for the vaccine clinic and appointments can be found here.

Officials said the clinic will be at the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic, located at 303 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, and will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"As I have said since day one, we are prepared, not panicked and this monkeypox vaccination site is one more critical tool to keep New Yorkers healthy," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in the announcement. "Starting today, eligible New Yorkers who may have been exposed to monkeypox can now get vaccinated to stay safe and slow the spread."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's Has New Tenant

A Bergen County space long home to a now-closed Charlie Brown's restaurant will soon have a new tenant. Oak House Grill, owned by the same restaurateurs behind Fire & Oak with locations in Montvale and Jersey City, will soon be coming to 2 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, as reported in January by NorthJersey.com.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Daily Voice

Wildfire In South Jersey Consumes 300 Acres, Half Contained

A wildfire in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington and Ocean counties spans at least 300 acres, but firefighters now have the blaze 50% contained, authorities said. In addition, seven structures previously considered threatened by the forest fire in Manchester and Woodland townships are no longer in danger, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on Facebook.
BURLINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Residents Hospitalized With Burns In Paterson Fire

Two residents suffered burns in a mid-afternoon fire that ravaged a Paterson home, responders said. Temperatures broke 90 and the heat index reached triple figures Sunday during the fast-moving upper-floor blaze at the 2½-story wood-frame house on Madison Avenue. Firefighters were forced into an exterior attack about 45 minutes...
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#New York City Mayor#Jynneos#New Yorkers
Daily Voice

Two MS-13 Members Admit To Uniondale Machete Murder

Two MS-13 members from Long Island have pleaded guilty to the 2017 machete murder of a man whose body was found in a wooded area a year later. Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, and William Reyes-Fuentes, age 27, from Uniondale, pleaded guilty Friday, June 24, for the August 2017 machete murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly on Monday, June 27.
UNIONDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Resident, 56

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 56-year-old Trenton resident. Bonnie Mucha was last seen near Woolverton Avenue and Hamilton Township, Trenton Police said in a release on Saturday, June 25. Anyone with information about Mucha’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Trenton Police tip line at (609) 989-4000....
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Expect Delays: Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of I-84 In Fishkill

State officials have advised motorists to expect delays due to a planned lane closure on a stretch of I-84 in the area. The New York State Department of Transportation said Dutchess County motorists should expect one lane to close on I-84 eastbound and westbound, between Exit 46 (US Route 9) in East Fishkill and Exit 44 (State Route 52) in Fishkill.
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
300K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy