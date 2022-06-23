Clearwater couple arrested after 2-year-old girl hospitalized, police say

CLEARWATER — A Clearwater mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after police say a 2-year-old girl sustained serious injuries, including multiple broken bones.

Cameron Taylor, 21, faces charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect, while 21-year-old Cheyenne Gray faces a charge of child neglect, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The child sustained the injuries while under Taylor’s care, but she was not taken to the hospital until more than a week later, the department said in a news release Thursday. Gray told detectives she did not seek immediate medical attention for her daughter’s injuries because she knew they would make her look like an abusive mother.

Taylor told detectives that the injuries occurred when the girl fell off a bed, the release said. He also told them that she fell off the toilet and hit her face on the tub, and that she fell and hit her face on the floor.

The child was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital on Wednesday, and medical staff called police to report the girl’s injuries. According to police, she was transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa and remains in critical condition.

Gray and Taylor were booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

