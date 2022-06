Many across New York State had the opportunity to enjoy two days of free fishing this weekend. June 25 and 26 were one of four "free fishing" dates offered by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). As a result, three local parks -- Nathaniel Cole, Dorchester and Greenwood -- each offered a free three-hour rental of rowboats for those who came with their own fishing poles.

