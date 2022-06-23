ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State Trooper indicted for conspiracy, obstruction

By Matthew Duckworth
 3 days ago

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A state trooper from London was indicted for alleged conspiracy as well as taking part in preventing communication to federal authorities regarding a federal offense.

Michael L. Howell, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations that he, along with another state trooper, conspired with other parties to hide the true nature of force used by KSP troopers as well as the circumstances surrounding the displays of force.

The indictment states that Howell and others didn’t disclose the use of force upon a detainee and concocted a fake story about what happened so that what was seen on video cameras would closely mirror their accounts of the incident.

The story was created to mislead his investigating supervisor.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Howell is due back in court on at 1:30 p.m. on July 8. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

