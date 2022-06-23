Massachusetts health officials confirm 6 new cases of monkeypox

Folks! Big news….Boston hit 90 for the first time this year!. Not sure if you are excited about that factoid or annoyed but it was hot in the city today. Typically, Boston reaches 90 by June 1st but that date is just an average…some years it happens in May(2021)…other years not until July(2019). In any event, Monday will not be a Heat Repeat. Instead…..plan on the Monday Muggies. We’ll also see quite a few clouds and a smattering of showers and thunderstorms all thanks to a cold front attempting to move the muggy air out of the region. That moving process will result in clouds and showers/storms.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO