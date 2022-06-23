ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts health officials confirm 6 new cases of monkeypox

By Eleanor Dash
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Health announced six new case of monkeypox in adult men, the organization said in a statement Thursday. The announcement brings the total number of cases identified in the...

