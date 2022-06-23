Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for selling cocaine into Southern Ill.

An Illinois man was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop in Wickliffe. The Ballard County Sheriff's Department says deputies stopped a vehicle on Green Street. They found the driver, 29-year-old John Senter, was driving on a suspended license. During their investigation, they allegedly found Senter was in possession of ecstasy.
The ringleader of a Houston-based cocaine trafficking operation has been sentenced in the Southern District of Illinois to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The court says this brings to a close an investigation and prosecution that spanned several states and more than five years. 46-year-old Samuel Ruben Caraway...
An Indiana scout leader is behind bars after being extradited from Florida on charges of abusing kids in his care. The HCSO says that back in February of this year an adult man came forward to tell officers that his former troop leader, Kevin Coley, 47, had inappropriate sexual contact with him as far back as 2012.
North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
A Brookhaven man pled guilty today to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents,...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mass spectrometer testing has confirmed the arrival of “benzo dope” in Central Illinois. Jolt Harm Reduction says the drug is a “particularly dangerous” combination of benzodiazepine and an opiate such as heroin or fentanyl. “The combination increases the risk of...
Ohio Police are celebrating a record-breaking drug bust in the southern part of the state on Friday. When members of the County Drug and Major Crime Task Force conducted a raid on a home at 411 Walnut Street, they made a major discovery.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate in his 90's died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 91-year-old Clyde Hicks was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County. Officials said his sentence began on September 15th, 2016. The cause...
Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, St. Louis aldermen introduced a bill to provide funding for increased access to abortion services. Board Bill 61 would create the Reproductive Equity Fund. It would allocate $1 million from the ARPA funds for grants to provide funding for logistical support like transportation, lodging or childcare.
PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other passengers and four flight crew that […]
LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a law enforcement taskforce, Indiana state troopers said Friday. Authorities had been seeking the Chandler man for several days when officers located him Thursday near...
Laurie, who lives north of Chicago, says getting behind the wheel is an act of activism. She drives women who need a ride to get an abortion, both locally and from out-of-state. She volunteers for the Midwest Access Coalition (MAC), a non-profit that helps fund everything from lodging and transportation to childcare for women who need those resources to get the procedure.
A hunger strike at a state prison in southwestern Pennsylvania went past its second week on Thursday, as a group of incarcerated individuals sought to end what they described as their “indefinite” solitary confinement at the facility. At least 16 incarcerated individuals at the State Correctional Institution-Greene, about...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The operators of a Springfield restaurant are being accused of fraud. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that the operators were arraigned on charges they defrauded the state out of more than $100,000 in sales tax revenue. Amanda Paz, 42, and Nicolas Paz,...
Federal prosecutors say he leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl to several U.S. states has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. PROVIDENCE. The leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl...
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for June 24, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. David Davis is wanted for Theft and Theft with a Prior Conviction. Eric Kennedy is wanted out of Michigan for...
A Missouri woman who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase at night with no headlights was sentenced in federal court for trafficking methamphetamine. Gina N. Nunez, 44, of Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 12 years in federal prison without parole. On Jan....
A 26-year-old Wisconsin shooting suspect, who is considered “armed and dangerous,” may be in the northern Illinois area, police said. Michael Shawn Boyd Jr., 26, has active felony warrants through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and warrants through the Racine Police Department for a shooting incident that occurred on May 15 in Racine, Wisconsin. Boyd […]
