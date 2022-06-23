ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood community members fight against opioid crisis

By Janie Bohlmann
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Chief is warning community members about dangerous drugs he said officers have recovered across the city.

“We’ve put a lot of resources to try to stop fentanyl from coming into Greenwood County and that’s just a matter of hitting these search warrants and hitting these houses,” said Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin.

Chief Chaudoin said they recovered more than $100,000 worth of drugs while executing a search warrant, including marijuana, heroin, meth and fentanyl.

“That’s probably our biggest thing right now, is the fentanyl compressed pills,” said Chaudoin.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. Specialists at Cornerstone , an alcohol and drug abuse commission, said it’s potent.

“It takes very little fentanyl to cause an overdose,” said Betsy Royal, a prevention specialist at Cornerstone.

They also said it’s dangerous.

“We had about 400 overdoses, maybe a little more than 400, from June of last year to June of this year in Greenwood,” said Royal.

Royal said the actual number of overdoses is likely higher since some overdoses could be unreported. Specialists said it’s a crisis that touches every corner of the community.

“From people who are in the high economical bracket to low economical bracket,” said peer support specialist Michelle Gaskins. “It does not discriminate.”

Cornerstone offers Narcan, an overdose reversal medication, for free, no questions asked.

“We have increased our community distribution through cornerstone in the last six months by 74 percent in Greenwood,” said Royal.

They encourage people experiencing substance use issues to reach out and seek help.

“The hardest thing to do is to ask for help, but it is available, and it is possible,” said Gaskins.

Specialists also encourage parents to talk to their children about drug and alcohol abuse. They said parents can set expectations for their kids and discuss consequences too.

People can pick up free Narcan at Cornerstone’s Greenwood location at 1612 Rivers Street in Greenwood. People can also call 1-844-SC-HOPES to reach mental health and addiction counselors .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

