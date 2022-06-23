Crews stop spread of Timm fire near Vacaville

The Latest – Thursday, June 23:

9:51 p.m.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been rescinded.

8:11 p.m.

Cal Fire said the fire burned 26 acres, and crews have the fire 80% contained.

Original story below:

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa said that evacuations are in progress as a result of a vegetation fire north of Vacaville Thursday, several miles south of where the Wintu Fire forced evacuations near Winters on Wednesday.

At a little past 5:35 p.m., CAL FIRE tweeted that the “Fire is approximately 39 acres, and 65% contained. Firefighters will be in the area for the next few hours working on containment and putting out hot spots.”

According to CAL FIRE the Timm fire, located near Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road, has burned about 15 acres and was 0% contained as of 2:44 p.m. Thursday.

The evaluation order was later expanded to all residents between English Hills road and Timm Road that are north of Cantelow Road but south of Peaceful Glen Road.

“There is an immediate threat to life,” said CAL FIRE in a tweet . “Leave now.”

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.