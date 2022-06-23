ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Crews stop spread of Timm fire near Vacaville

By Jacque Porter
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDrYJ_0gKDg3eQ00

The Latest – Thursday, June 23:

9:51 p.m.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been rescinded.

8:11 p.m.

Cal Fire said the fire burned 26 acres, and crews have the fire 80% contained.

Original story below:

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa said that evacuations are in progress as a result of a vegetation fire north of Vacaville Thursday, several miles south of where the Wintu Fire forced evacuations near Winters on Wednesday.

At a little past 5:35 p.m., CAL FIRE tweeted that the “Fire is approximately 39 acres, and 65% contained. Firefighters will be in the area for the next few hours working on containment and putting out hot spots.”

Evacuations ordered for residents near Winters due to Wintu Fire in Solano County

According to CAL FIRE the Timm fire, located near Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road, has burned about 15 acres and was 0% contained as of 2:44 p.m. Thursday.

The evaluation order was later expanded to all residents between English Hills road and Timm Road that are north of Cantelow Road but south of Peaceful Glen Road.

“There is an immediate threat to life,” said CAL FIRE in a tweet . “Leave now.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fire crews working metal recycling facility blaze

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews are putting out a large metal recycling facility blaze on North Township Road Saturday. According to Cal Fire Butte County, it is assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville. The Feather River Air Quality Management […]
FOX40

Benicia firefighters rescue dog that fell over drop

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vacaville, CA
Vacaville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Winters, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Cal Fire East Bay fire danger concerns

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – A busy day for firefighters in the Bay Area yesterday, June 23rd. At one point, there were five wildfires burning at once, including the Scenic Fire in Port Costa. More than 100 acres burned there. At last check the fire was 70% contained. KRON 4 spoke with the incident commander […]
PORT COSTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Evacuation orders lifted following Albany fire Sunday evening

ALBANY -- Evacuation orders that were issued Sunday afternoon when a vegetation fire broke out on the west side of Albany Hill have been lifted according to an Albany Fire Department dispatcher.Residents of Gateview, Hillside and Taft Street neighborhoods were allowed to return home after 7 p.m. Sunday. During the evacuation period evacuees were directed to a gather at Golden Gate Field. Crews from Berkeley and El Cerrito assisted Albany firefighters in the battle to contain the blaze.
ALBANY, CA
KRON4 News

Mobile home fire prompts evacuations in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire said that a two-alarm fire involving three mobile homes on Bailey Road in Bay Point has been extinguished, the agency tweeted at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They are also reporting no injuries. Units will remain to “mop up” and people are asked to avoid the area. […]
BAY POINT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Cal#The Wintu Fire#Buena Vista Lane#Nexstar Media Inc
KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Contain 3-Alarm Fire That Threatened Homes In Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a series of fires in Suisun City that appear to have started within a short time from each other. Suisun City Fire says they were battling two smaller suspicious fires along Sunset Avenue on Friday when a third, more rapidly spreading blaze also started along Sunset Avenue. The third fire quickly prompted a three-alarm response, with homes being threatened on Silk Oak Drive. Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the flames before any homes were damaged, but mop-up work will be ongoing. Exactly what started the fires is under investigation.
SUISUN CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

2-alarm brush fire on Kirker Pass Road in Contra Costa County 100% contained

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews have fully contained a two-alarm brush fire Friday afternoon in Pittsburg, Contra Costa fire officials announced on Twitter. The fire on Kirker Pass Road was at approximately 90 acres when it was fully extinguished around 5:30 p.m. Concord police said Kirker Pass Road was closed in both directions […]
mendocinobeacon.com

Huge reservoir near Bay Area could be expanded to store more water

Motorists zooming along Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass between Gilroy and Los Banos notice an unusual site amid the parched, oak-studded hills: A vast inland sea. The shimmering body of water, San Luis Reservoir, is 7 miles long and a key part of California’s modern water supply created when President John F. Kennedy pushed a dynamite plunger there in 1962 to kick off its construction. Today water from the massive lake irrigates farmland across the Central Valley and also provides drinking water for Silicon Valley, including San Jose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Solano County CHP Officer Helps Free Baby Deer Whose Head Was Stuck In Fence

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer recently helped a young critter that was stuck in a dangerous spot. On Saturday, CHP – Solano posted a photo on its Facebook page of an officer holding a baby deer, also known as a fawn. According to the CHP, Officer Ensley responded to the call of an injured animal, and when he arrived, he found the fawn with its head stuck in a fence. Ofc. Ensley was able to free the fawn and got his photo with it. While Ofc. Ensley’s help was necessary for the fawn to survive, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that, under normal circumstances, if you spot a baby deer, don’t interact with it, even if it appears to be abandoned. Adult female deer often leave their fawns in tall grass or brush for many hours while they look for food. To report an injured or sick fawn that appears to be orphaned, you’re asked to call your local CDFW regional office directly.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
FOX40

Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Shoots At Fairfield Police Officers, Later Apprehended Safely In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS13) — Fairfield Police officers safely arrested a suspect after he shot at them during a car chase. On June 26, around 10 p.m., officers tried to perform a traffic stop on the 3000 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield. The driver refused to stop and led the police on a chase. While attempting to escape the police, the driver, later identified as Patrick Hall, shot at officers, hitting their windshield and the driver’s side headrest, nearly hitting the officer. The chase continued into Vallejo, where officers used a spike strip to pop the tires. Eventually, the car came to a stop near Griffin and Gateway. Hall opened fire again, and police shot back, injuring him. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were wounded.
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy