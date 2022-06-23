ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How old are the cities in the Sacramento region?

By Jose Fabian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On July 1, Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove will have been incorporated cities for 19 years and 22 years, respectively.

The two cities are also among the youngest of the seven incorporated cities in Sacramento County.

According to the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions , Sacramento is the oldest incorporated city in the county, having been incorporated on Feb. 27, 1850.

Sacramento County was one of the original counties when California became a state

Of the seven, Folsom and Galt were incorporated in the mid-1900s. Galt was incorporated on Aug. 16, 1946, and the city of Folsom was incorporated on April 20, 1946.

Below are the dates some of the cities in the Sacramento region were incorporated. Do you happen to share a birthday with any of them?

Sacramento County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK3Fb_0gKDfzMA00
(Photo from Drone40)
  • Rancho Cordova 7/1/2003
  • Elk Grove 7/1/2000
  • Citrus Heights 1/1/1997
  • Folsom 4/20/1946
  • Galt 8/16/1946
  • Isleton 5/14/1923
  • Sacramento 2/27/1850

Placer County

  • Auburn 5/02/1888
  • Colfax 2/23/1910
  • Lincoln 8/07/1890
  • Loomis 12/17/1984
  • Rocklin 2/24/1893
  • Roseville 4/10/1909

El Dorado County

  • Placerville 5/13/1854
  • South Lake Tahoe 11/30/1965

Yolo County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KMoh_0gKDfzMA00
  • Davis 3/28/1917
  • West Sacramento 1/1/1987
  • Winters 2/09/1898
  • Woodland 2/22/1871

San Joaquin County

  • Escalon 3/12/1957
  • Lathrop 7/1/1989
  • Lodi 12/6/1906
  • Manteca 6/5/1918
  • Ripon 11/27/1945
  • Stockton 7/23/1850
  • Tracy 7/22/1910
