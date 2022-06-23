How old are the cities in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On July 1, Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove will have been incorporated cities for 19 years and 22 years, respectively.

The two cities are also among the youngest of the seven incorporated cities in Sacramento County.

According to the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions , Sacramento is the oldest incorporated city in the county, having been incorporated on Feb. 27, 1850.

Of the seven, Folsom and Galt were incorporated in the mid-1900s. Galt was incorporated on Aug. 16, 1946, and the city of Folsom was incorporated on April 20, 1946.

Below are the dates some of the cities in the Sacramento region were incorporated. Do you happen to share a birthday with any of them?

Sacramento County

(Photo from Drone40)

Rancho Cordova 7/1/2003

Elk Grove 7/1/2000

Citrus Heights 1/1/1997

Folsom 4/20/1946

Galt 8/16/1946

Isleton 5/14/1923

Sacramento 2/27/1850

Placer County

Auburn 5/02/1888

Colfax 2/23/1910

Lincoln 8/07/1890

Loomis 12/17/1984

Rocklin 2/24/1893

Roseville 4/10/1909

El Dorado County

Placerville 5/13/1854

South Lake Tahoe 11/30/1965

Yolo County

Davis 3/28/1917

West Sacramento 1/1/1987

Winters 2/09/1898

Woodland 2/22/1871

San Joaquin County

Escalon 3/12/1957

Lathrop 7/1/1989

Lodi 12/6/1906

Manteca 6/5/1918

Ripon 11/27/1945

Stockton 7/23/1850

Tracy 7/22/1910

