As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, June 27:. On 06/22/2022 deputies were alerted to a possible drunk driver in the area of USH 51 and CTH Q in the Town of Pine River. The first deputy in the area located the suspect vehicle and stopped it for the reported violation. Upon making contact with the driver, a Merrill man, 39, he was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was put through a series of SFSTs, and as a result of those tests was placed under arrest for first offense OWI and operating without a license.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO