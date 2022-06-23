Poll: GOP State Superintendent Nomination Is Still Anybody’s Race

With less than a week before Tuesday's primary vote, the race for the Republican state superintendent nomination is anybody's to win, according to a News 9 / News On 6 poll released Thursday.

A poll of likely Oklahoma GOP primary voters were asked who they would vote for between Peggs Public Schools Superintendent John Cox, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and Union City retiree William Crozier.

Cox led the group with 16.7 percent support. Grace had 13.9 percent, and Walters had 10 percent. However, 55.1 percent of Oklahomans were still undecided.

These candidates debated Wednesday night at the Renaissance Waterford hotel in Oklahoma City as part of a NonDoc / News 9 / News On 6 event. You can watch that debate by clicking here.

The primary vote concludes June 28. If none of the candidates amass more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff between the Top two candidates.