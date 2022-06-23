ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Mastermind behind Centennial Park and other landmarks in Nashville

By Caitlin Huff, Alex Denis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tq69j_0gKDfSQJ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville native who was one of the engineers behind Tennessee’s elaborate Centennial Exposition and Parthenon did much more to shape the city we recognize today.

Major Eugene C. Lewis left behind a lasting legacy in several city parks that continue to be enjoyed by millions in the century since his death.

What’s left of Tennessee’s Centennial Exposition more than 100 years later

And, his gravesite in Mount Olivet Cemetery is also a sight to see.

There are many intricate displays on the 200 acres of historic site, which was established in 1856.

“Families would often come with picnics, and they would sit among the gravestone and share family stories,” said Jennifer Richardson, Acting Curator.

Many prominent Nashville families rest at the cemetery including Major Lewis.

William Goodale Lewis his descendent, who now lives in Georgia.

He said the lore of his ancestor has been passed down for generations.

“He was quite a socialite, and his wife was very much a socialite having all sorts of parties and things like that,” said Lewis.

SIGN UP: Spotlight newsletter highlights special coverage from across Middle TN

Major Lewis is responsible for many landmarks.

“Even if people aren’t aware of E.C. Lewis, they’ve been to Shelby Park; they’ve been to Centennial Park; they’ve been to Watkins Park; they’ve been to Hadley Park,” said Richardson. “He was involved in developing Union Station as well as being the General Director of the Tennessee Centennial Exposition.”

Major Lewis attended college at the Pennsylvania Military Academy.

“He came back to Nashville knowing all about art and architecture as a civil engineer and very interested in the local community,” said Richardson.

He died of stomach cancer in 1917. His burial site is structured like a pyramid and points due North.

“I never heard really a story of why the pyramid other than he was just fascinated by Egyptians and their architecture, because it was amazing,” said Lewis.

Major Lewis created many amazing feats in his lifetime and even spoke of his love for his hometown.

Hidden Tennessee | Discover some of the Volunteer States best-kept secrets

“No man deserves praise for doing his duty. If I have done anything for the park system of Nashville I have done it as much for myself as I have for you. I wanted to see things grow. I wanted to see things done right,” quoted Richardson.

Mount Olivet Cemetery is just a couple of miles from Downtown Nashville, and it’s open to the public during daylight hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

The flag drops on the Ally 400

Customers lined up to receive free gas from Mapco, which recently opened in Columbia. Hundreds of people gathered at Bicentennial Mall on Saturday to celebrate the culmination of Pride Month. Apartments damaged by fire at Arbors of Brentwood. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Four apartment units were damaged by fire...
NASHVILLE, TN
Jake Wells

Who is the richest person in Nashville?

Photo of Nashville skylinePhoto by Austin Wills (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Thomas Frist Jr. is the richest individual in Nashville. Frist has a total net worth of $17 billion.
NASHVILLE, OH
WSMV

100,000+ expected for Nashville PRIDE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is shaping to be a historic Nashville PRIDE Festival this weekend, with a record 100,000 people expected to attend. Organizers say they are working with state agencies, MNPD, and a private company to ensure security is tight. “This is a family-friendly festival. We want you...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
radionwtn.com

Prayers Requested For Bethel Assistant Sports Information Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bethel University Assistant Sports Information Director Austin Childress and former Bethel Cross Country runner Anthony Garza were involved in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Middle Tennessee. Childress is still hospitalized. Both young men were taken to area hospitals where Garza was later released. After incurring...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

How hot will it be for July 4?

After we enjoyed temperatures cooling down a little bit early in the week and got some lower humidity for a few days, it will heat back up for the remainder of the week. Expect temperatures in the low 90s and mid-to-upper 90s from the Fourth of July holiday to July 8. Chances of storms will begin to go back up by this Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Centennial Park#Mastermind#Centennial Exposition#Parthenon#Families#Union Station
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Wilson County. Disney’s Lion King Jr Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 26, various times 110 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Disney’s The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world and now, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox17.com

Victim identified after shooting takes place on Greyhound bus

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just after midnight on Saturday morning shots rang out on Greyhound bus that had just stopped in Nashville. MNPD says that witnesses heard the shots fired during the announcements that were being made after the bus came to a complete stop. Shortly after the shots were fired they saw a man yelling for people to get out of the way as he ran down aisle and out of the bus. He kept running on foot after leaving the bus and headed toward Division Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mount Airy News

Local ‘delegation’ reunites with music icon

Some local residents trekked to Nashville last weekend — not to launch careers as country stars, but visit with a musical icon hailing from Mount Airy and show her how much she still fills its heart. “It is always inspirational to talk to this wonderful lady — whether by...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WKRN

Drive-by shooting in neighborhood

Clarksville mother hopes for shooter's capture after gunfire hits home. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 25, 2022. Self-defense claimed in fatal Harding Pike shooting. Nashville Zoo’s Kangaroo Kickabout. Man points gun at Metro Police officers. Protests in Nashville after abortion ruling. Ruling initiates Tennessee’s trigger law.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
homesenator.com

10 Things To Consider Before Purchasing A Condo In Nashville

Buying any sort of real estate property is a difficult job. For many people, it’s the biggest investment of their life. Depending on the requirement buyers are interested in the variety of housing. For a growing number of Americans, especially in Nashville, condos are becoming more and more famous among people of all ranges.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Job Fair is this Thursday (06/30/22) on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza

Splash Into a New Career this coming Thursday, by attending the upcoming career fair that his hosted by the City of Murfreesboro in partnership with Motlow State Community College. The event, that is open to the public, will be on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza this Thursday (June 30, 2022). The Career Fair will be from 9 in the morning until 1 PM, Thursday afternoon – rain or shine.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Nashville Council to consider contract with Republican National Committee

The Metro Nashville Council will hold first reading on a bill to approve a contract with the Republican National Committee for Nashville to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. First reading of the ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Robert Swope, who served as state director for former President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, is set for […] The post Metro Nashville Council to consider contract with Republican National Committee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy