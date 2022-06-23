Parts of downtown Greenville left without power for hours

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Portions of downtown Greenville were without power for several hours Thursday, forcing some businesses to close.

More than 1,800 Duke Energy customers were without power beginning around 11:15 a.m. in parts of the West End.

The power company said a construction vehicle damaged equipment, causing the outage.

Power has since been restored.

Multiple businesses in the area were forced to close due to the extended power outage.

