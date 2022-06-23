ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Inmate described brutal beating due to extortion scheme

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inmate at the Fulton County Jail said he was...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Inmate convicted of murdering Georgia prison guards dead from suicide in jail

JACKSON, Ga. - A prisoner who was convicted of murdering two Georgia prison guards has taken his own life while awaiting his execution. Officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections says officers found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia Sunday afternoon.
JACKSON, GA
Fulton County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
allongeorgia.com

16 Year-Old Female in Canton Arrested After Human Trafficking of 13 Year Old

A traffic stop in Canton, Georgia led to a 16 year-old female being arrested for human trafficking, kidnapping, and other charges. She is currently in custody at a regional youth detention center. The 13 year-old victim was safely reunited with her family. Canton Police Department:. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022,...
CANTON, GA
WJBF

Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials said a Georgia man recently sentenced to death in the killings of two corrections officers has died in prison of an apparent suicide. A Department of Corrections news release says guards found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson around 4:45 […]
JACKSON, GA
11Alive

1 shot and killed in Dekalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County officers are investigating a shooting in Stonecrest that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., police said they were flagged down by a driver who said an argument was going on at a nearby Citgo gas station. The department said...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Security guard shoots 2 car passengers after woman pulls pistol on ex-boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Druid Hills and the Atkins Park area Saturday. Officers said they were called to 1214 Moreland Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found two people shot. Investigators said a man was badly hurt and the second victim, a woman, was stable.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple people shot in Grayson neighborhood, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police said at least two men were wounded at a home in Grayson on Sunday afternoon. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were at the screen on Tullifenney Court. Police investigators arrived on scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The men were hospitalized.
GRAYSON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3-year-old child taken from father's custody found safe, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County said a woman took her three-year-old daughter from the child's father during a custody dispute on Saturday afternoon near a home in Lilburn, according to police. Gwinnett Police said the girl was found safe on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said Max Clendenin was playing in...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

