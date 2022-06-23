Inmate described brutal beating due to extortion scheme

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Druid Hills and the Atkins Park area Saturday. Officers said they were called to 1214 Moreland Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found two people shot. Investigators said a man was badly hurt and the second victim, a woman, was stable.

