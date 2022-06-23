Inmate described brutal beating due to extortion scheme

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriff Patrik Labat makes his first comments about violence inside the Fulton County Jail. Families of inmates say they're loved ones are being intimidated to provide cash to violent detainees or face assault. As many as eight inmates -- thought to be gang members -- are...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA. - While a mother faces murder charges related to a deadly house fire in Paulding County, the father of the three children who were killed has asked for compassion, prayers and financial assistance as his family deals with the tragedy. In his first interview since the incident,...
JACKSON, Ga. - A prisoner who was convicted of murdering two Georgia prison guards has taken his own life while awaiting his execution. Officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections says officers found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia Sunday afternoon.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead and another in critical condition at a metro Atlanta Subway store. The reason for the shooting? Too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD...
A traffic stop in Canton, Georgia led to a 16 year-old female being arrested for human trafficking, kidnapping, and other charges. She is currently in custody at a regional youth detention center. The 13 year-old victim was safely reunited with her family. Canton Police Department:. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022,...
ATLANTA - A Fulton County inmate describes an ordeal that saw him get stabbed, tied up, and severely beaten by several men he thinks are gang members. The incident took place at the end of last week in the middle of the night. A relative made a phone call she...
ATLANTA — A man is dead and police are searching for his killer after a fight broke out early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to a home in the 2700 block of Dearwood Drive SW at 2:30 a.m. to reports of an injured person. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County officers are investigating a shooting in Stonecrest that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., police said they were flagged down by a driver who said an argument was going on at a nearby Citgo gas station. The department said...
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a teenager who left home on Sunday and has not returned. Clayton County Police officers responded to the 700 block of Sedgwick Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned, Zayre Williams left home without permission.
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are hoping someone can help them identify a suspicious person caught on a doorbell camera in Carroll County. Officials shared surveillance footage from a home on the Twin Lakes area of Villa Rica. In the footage, the man is seen walking up to the door...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Druid Hills and the Atkins Park area Saturday. Officers said they were called to 1214 Moreland Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found two people shot. Investigators said a man was badly hurt and the second victim, a woman, was stable.
AUSTELL, Ga. — Bill Caldwell has known 63-year-old Donnell Peaks since grade school. They were best friends, and would speak on the phone about three times a day. But on Tuesday, June 21, Donnell never called. Bill later found out his best friend had been killed. "It just made...
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police say they are searching for a suspect who stole a safe from an auto-repair shop. Officers say the incident occurred on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Express Oil Change & Tire on Douglas Blvd. The suspect, pictured with a mask on, stole a safe...
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies charged a Paulding County mother with two counts of malice murder Saturday following a domestic disturbance and house fire that killed two children. Deputies identified the woman as 40-year-old Darlene Brister, who was being held with no bond Saturday night at the Paulding County Jail.
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in a search for an armed suspect after a traffic stop on Monday afternoon in Downtown Atlanta. The sheriff's office said they are looking for a man in his later 20s or early 30s, wearing a...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police said at least two men were wounded at a home in Grayson on Sunday afternoon. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were at the screen on Tullifenney Court. Police investigators arrived on scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The men were hospitalized.
It was a tense situation caught on camera in Coweta County. Deputies confront a wanted armed man in a car. It was the quick-thinking of the deputy that helped quickly defuse what could have been an even bigger situation.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County said a woman took her three-year-old daughter from the child's father during a custody dispute on Saturday afternoon near a home in Lilburn, according to police. Gwinnett Police said the girl was found safe on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said Max Clendenin was playing in...
