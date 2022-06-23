ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MPSC approves Consumers Energy integrated resource plan settlement agreement

By Adam Luchies
 4 days ago
The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved orders accepting a settlement agreement that governs Consumers Energy Co.’s long-range plans for providing electricity and seeking input from all electricity providers throughout Michigan, as well as other interested stakeholders. The goal is to ensure that Michigan continues to have the energy resources it needs, including opportunities to quickly bring new energy resources to the grid.

Consumer Energy’s integrated resource plan is expected to ensure reliable service over the next 20 years. The plan includes closing three units at the J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant in Ottawa County’s Port Sheldon Township in 2025. It will be part of the company’s goal to retire coal and replace it with cleaner natural gas and renewable energy resources. The company is also planning to purchase the Covert Generating Station in Van Buren’s County’s Covert Township in 2023. The station is a natural gas-fired power plant. Consumers Energy will also have the D.E. Karn Generating Complex’s units 3 and 4 run through May 2031, instead of the original plan of retiring it in 2023. The company will also bring thousands of new megawatts of solar energy online within the next several years. Consumers Energy is planning to add 8,000 megawatts of solar generation by 2040. In the new agreement between the Michigan Public Service Commission and Consumers Energy, the company will move up its deployment of energy storage resources from 2030 to 2024.

The Michigan Public Service Commission also ordered Realgy LLC, who is doing business as Realgy Energy Services, to intervene in a case that could revoke its alternative gas supplier (AGS) license to operate under the Commission’s Gas Customer Choice program by July 14, 2022. This is due to persistent complaints about violations of rules governing marketing and business practices. It will also need to appear for a hearing on July 26 to attempt to retain its alternative gas license.

A steam sales agreement between Detroit Thermal LLC and Detroit’s Renaissance Center and the extension of a steam sales agreement between utility and another business in Detroit was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission. A five-year agreement between Detroit Thermal and Thermo Fisher was also approved. A continuation of Alpena Power Co.’s existing voluntary green pricing program was approved to continue throughout 2022 and 2023. However, it will receive additional funds for advertising the program, under which customers may match a percentage of their monthly usage or purchase blocks of renewable energy credits.

Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op was granted a certificate of public convenience and necessity. It will be used to build a natural gas service line that will provide new gas service for approximately 95 potential customers in Wilson Township in Alpena County. The Michigan Public Service Commission also approved Indiana Michigan Power Co.’s application for its voluntary curtailment service rider. The rider will apply to customers with 1 megawatt or greater usage.

Detroit News

Opinion: How Michigan's outdated medical bureaucracy impacts your health

Demand for mental health care spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Michigan with a bed shortage. A new psychiatric hospital will ease some of the burden when it opens near Grand Rapids in 2024. But a larger problem persists. Medical construction lags in Michigan not by accident, but by design....
MICHIGAN STATE
greatlakesecho.org

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from identified eastern massasaugas,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum’s Abortion Stand Is Why Hospital’s Takeover of Beaumont Must Be Reversed

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Metro Detroit, Spectrum Health CEO Tina Freese Decker lied to you. On Friday, upon learning that Spectrum’s position on abortion reflected the conservative values of its hometown Grand Rapids, you experienced the implications of Freese Decker’s deceit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint Interview: Michigan AG Dana Nessel discusses future of abortion amid law uncertainty

The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall?
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Beaumont-Spectrum health clarifies controversial post-Roe abortion guidance

Beaumont-Spectrum health has clarified its role as an abortion provider following backlash over reported plans to discontinue performing the procedure unless a mother's life is in imminent danger. In a Saturday statement, the state's largest hospital system indicated it has long only performed medically necessary abortions and said it would...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WNEM

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan

(Stacker) - The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan to destroy some infant blood spots in fight over consent

Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

Pride rally gathers at state capitol

Hundreds of people gathered on the lawn of the state capitol to celebrate pride and hear from speakers like A.G. Dana Nessel on the importance of voting and overturning of Roe v. Wade.
