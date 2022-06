Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing introduced the new City Manager at this week’s City Council meeting. Deana Smith will replace Damien Carrasco, who announced his resignation in October. Smith had recently retired after 24 years from Post, Texas, where she served as municipal clerk, the city secretary, city manager, and the tax assessor. Also, Matt McAdoo resigned as director of public works to take over as Wastewater Superintendent in New Boston.

