ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, PA

Berwyn Fire Co. To Receive Additional State Funding

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERWYN, PA — State Sens. Carolyn Comitta and Tim Kearney and state Reps. Kristine Howard and Melissa Shusterman announced an additional $500,000 state grant for the Berwyn Fire Co. to assist in replacing its main station with a state-of-the-art new fire house. The Berwyn Fire Co. has been...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Senator Santarsiero Secures $1 Million for Doylestown Rec Center

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) recently announced $1 million in state funds he has secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for the Doylestown Township Community Recreation Center. “I’d like to thank Governor Wolf for supporting my request to dedicate RACP funds for the...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Waterloo Avenue in Easttown Township

EASTTOWN TWP, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Waterloo Avenue between Lindsey Drive and Hillside Avenue in Easttown Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, July 11, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, July 22.
EASTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In Berks County

A new Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 30 in Berks County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 8053 Chestnut Street in Hereford. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Easttown Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Berwyn, PA
City
Tredyffrin Township, PA
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Fire Department now certified to offer medical support

The Borough of Conshohocken recently announced that the Conshohocken Fire Department has successfully completed and implemented a QRS or Quick Response Service. The certification comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Emergency Medical Services. The announcement describes QRS as follows:. A QRS agency is an entity that provides...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kearney
Person
Melissa Shusterman
MyChesCo

$2M in Revitalization Grants Announced for NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Senator Jimmy Dillon announced $2,000,000 for 4 projects in the 5th Senatorial District. The grants were awarded from additional Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds that were approved by Governor Wolf to further support community and economic development throughout Pennsylvania. “I’m happy to announce funding for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Eastbound Market Street Reduced to One Lane in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Eastbound Market Street (Route 3) is reduced to a single lane between Schuylkill Avenue West (near Amtrak’s 30th Street Station) and 24th Street for the next several months for repairs to the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Limerick Township

LIMERICK TWP, PA — U.S. 422 motorists will encounter alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures next week in both directions between Township Line Road and Evergreen Road for bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
LIMERICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Fire Trucks#Plumbing#The Berwyn Fire Co#Racp#The Berwyn Fire Company
South Philly Review

Providing relief for higher home assessments

A proposal to reduce displacement from homes due to the city’s new property assessments has been approved by City Council. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who represents parts of South and Southwest Philadelphia, created the “Save Our Homes” plan in an effort to provide relief to those affected by the citywide assessment that will result in large increases to many residents’ property tax bills.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Report on Chester County Department of Emergency Services issues won’t be released

WEST CHESTER — Chester County officials are refusing to make public a report from a consultant hired last year to review concerns about personnel matters and training at the county’s Department of Emergency Services, which has experienced a significant drop in staffing at its 9-1-1 Center in the past year and the resignation of its director under mysterious circumstances.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
MyChesCo

North Coventry Township Police Investigating a Motor Vehicle Theft

POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police say they are investigating a motor vehicle theft. Authorities state that on June 21, 2022, the North Coventry Township Police Department responded to the 800 block of Sheep Hill Rd in Pottstown for a report of a motor vehicle theft. Allegedly, the pictured 1985 light blue GMC K2500 was stolen at some point between the dates of August 2021 and December 2021.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

The Great Outdoors Plays Critical Role in America

Op-Ed by Stuart Clarke, Watershed Protection Program Director, William Penn Foundation. Established by President Clinton in 1998, and continued under the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations, this celebration of Great Outdoors Month in June recognizes the critical role that nature plays as a foundation for the social, economic, and health benefits to which we all aspire as Americans. Especially in times of change, challenge, and uncertainty, our parks, forests, streams, and wildlife refuges can be unrivaled sources of solace, inspiration, and rejuvenation. This could hardly be more important than it is right now, as we all confront an unprecedented panoply of economic, political, ecological and public health perils. As we struggle to maintain unity and focus in the face of COVID, gun violence, economic instability, climate change, and political disruption, we need to take full advantage of all of our community’s natural resources and assets.
CHESTER, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Two Conshohocken Elementary School students receive bikes from Conshohocken Police Department and Great American Pub

Conshohocken Elementary School students Savannah Thomas and Kathryn Tyson recently received bikes courtesy of the Conshohocken Police Department and Chuck Hemcher, proprietor of The Great American Pub. Savannah, a third-grader, and Kathryn, a kindergartener, were selected by their teachers to receive the bikes because they have consistently demonstrated respect, responsibility,...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy