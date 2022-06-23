ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS Direct Has PS5 Consoles In Stock Right Now

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: PS Direct is hosting a PS5 restock today, June 23, at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. As usual, there's a queue that acts as a virtual waiting room. Once the consoles are available, you'll be placed in a random spot in line. Meanwhile, GameStop will have...

www.gamespot.com

