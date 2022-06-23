Boardman record breaking sprinter to continue career at Youngstown State

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School standout sprinter Ben Alvarico has committed to continuing his running and academic career at Youngstown State University.

Alvarico broke the Boardman 200-meter dash record with a time of 21.44. The previous mark stood since 1998 and he placed 7th at the OHSAA State meet this past year.

Alvarico also reached the podium with the Spartans’ 4×100 and 4×200 teams placing fifth and seventh respectively.

Each relay team was the first to reach the state podium in school history.

The Penguins men’s track and field team has won three-straight outdoor Horizon League Track and Field championships.

