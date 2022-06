Carlos Ulberg needed just over a minute to get the job done on Saturday in Las Vegas. The light heavyweight prospect took on Tafon Nchukwi in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 57 at UFC APEX and it didn’t take long for him to put Nchukwi in danger. Both fighters began things with caution, but Ulberg landed a vicious left hook that had Nchukwi badly hurt. “Black Jag” saw blood in the water and pounced before referee Herb Dean stepped in to call a stop to the action at 1:15 of the opening stanza.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO