Hopkins County, TX

Health Care Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo

 3 days ago

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is making plans for the ever-popular Designer Handbag Bingo. Tickets and sponsorships are now available for this event which will be held on Thursday, August 4...

Kids College starts at PJC July 18

Paris Junior College is holding Kids College for four fun-filled days in mid-July. Classes for children in kindergarten through fifth grade will address a wide range of interests. All classes are at the Paris location. Courses include Basics, Basics, Basics (outdoor survival skills); Cookie Showdown; First Aid; Fun with Clay;...
LIFE’S FLAVORS 6/23- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

We are excited that San Remo is back in town and located in their new downtown location on Connally Street, 226 Connally Street to be exact. They are open Tuesday through Sunday, ready to serve you and your family. This family run restaurant is a great addition to the Sulphur Springs dining options. San Remo has a varied menu for your group and a good selection of wine or beer to choose from. Don’t forget about a cocktail to start off your dinner along with an appetizer.
2 Featured Listings!

Discover why people love Hopkins County with these properties in quiet country settings. Elegant finishes in this updated 3bed, 2bath brick home on 3.6 acres with a 80×30 insulated metal shop with 16×13 living quarters!. Home features open floor plan with granite countertops in large kitchen, island, breakfast...
Pros and Cons of Buying an Old House

Throughout my life, I’ve had the opportunity to examine literally thousands of homes all around northeast Texas. Large mansions, small cabins, pretty homes, ugly homes, new homes, and homes that pre-date the civil war. I’ve seen just about every type of home there is to see (except a house with a real basement, still haven’t seen that yet).
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 6/17: Volunteering

As much as our society needs its paid employees, what about those wonderful souls who freely volunteer their time and efforts? Often these individuals contribute funds in addition to helping hands. They provide staffing, leadership, ideas, muscle, autos…you name it…there is always someone willing to help a worthy cause.
Obituary for Robert Wade Jenkins

Mr. Robert Wade Jenkins, age 74, of Yantis, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Robert was born on October 31, 1947, in Sulphur Springs to the late Charlie and Eula (Hanson) Jenkins. He graduated high school, and started college, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he honorably served in Korea, during the Vietnam War. Robert completed his service, returned home and began a 38-year career as a machine operator for Winzen Film in Sulphur Springs. In 1974 he married his beloved wife, the former Cindy Newman. Robert had a never-ending appetite for knowledge and know-how, he was constantly learning, and trying new things. One of his favorite hobbies was classic cars, he could tell the car just by the headlights. He loved movies from an early age, as well as music, especially classic rock, and family history and genealogy. Robert a was a kind, soft spoken, hardworking family man, who loved and cherished his family over all-else.
Obituary for Coy “Cowboy” Vicars

Funeral service for Coy “Cowboy” Vicars, age 83 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Lantz officiating. Interment will follow at Tira Cemetery with Aiden Brown, Brayden Brown, Kyle Jones, Brad Dodd, Dakota Robertson and Mark Davenport serving as pallbearers and Jimmy Anderson and Chandlyn Brown serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Vicars passed away on June 24, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
Hopkins County Dairy Festival 2022 Photos

10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS. Broadway Buffet About. Hours.
Obituary for Billy W. Deaton

Graveside services for Billy W. Deaton, age 92, of Sulphur Springs will be held at Posey Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 with Bro. Terry Bolton officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Gregg Gamblin, Will Gamblin, Payton Lowery, David Deaton, Kenneth Deaton, and Chris Penson. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Wayne Orr, Marvin Jones, and Mr. and Mrs. Chester Eddins, posthumously. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., at Posey Baptist Church, on Tuesday June 21, 2022. Bill was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He retired after thirty plus years from Eddins Western Wear. Bill was born on July 13, 1929 in Greenville, Texas, the son of Allen Deaton and Myrtle Chapman Deaton. He married Greta Sue Dixon on June 27, 1964 in Posey, Texas. Bill was a member of Emblem Baptist Church.
Obituary for Robert Wayne Anders

Robert Wayne Anders, 69, passed away quietly in the company of his loved ones on Monday, June 13, 2022. Robert was born on August 26, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas and raised in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was the second oldest of five children. He is preceded in death by his loving father Woodrow Anders, beloved mother Louise Anders, doting elder sister Irene Flowers, half-sister Ernestine Ray, and nephew Kenny Beaver. Robert was an intelligent, strong, and fiercely independent individual. He was respected as an expert in any endeavor to which he set his mind. A long-time truck driver and accomplished mechanic, his colleagues and friends looked to him for his professional expertise and problem-solving abilities. Robert was an incomparable friend to many and he will be sorely missed.
Obituary for Bobby Gene Smith

Funeral services for Bobby Gene Smith, age 84, of Sulphur Springs formerly of Haynesville, La., will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Murray-Orowsky Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs, visitation will start 1 hour prior to the service at 1:00 pm. Bro. Michael Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Conner Cemetery in Dike. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at home.
