ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

Cognition Brewing Company, UPAWS to host release party for new beer

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A release party for a new beer is coming to Ishpeming Friday. Cognition Brewing Company has once again teamed up with the U.P. Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) for the “Name a Beer After Your Pet”...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 2

Related
WLUC

UPAWS and Cognition celebrate release of new beer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewing Company has canned its first beer, and Friday night was the release party for it. It’s through a partnership with the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. UPAWS held the “name a beer after your pet” contest. The winners were announced in 2019, but...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Home and Garden Tours celebrate history of Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Remodeled old houses and backyard gardens were a part of a fundraiser in Ishpeming. The Ishpeming Historical Society held its annual Home and Garden Tour. There were two homes, two gardens, two downtown landmarks and a museum on the tour. Tickets were $10 and supported further...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Bikers race down Marquette Mountain for final day of festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Trails Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon with various races at Marquette Mountain. Bikers came out to participate in downhill races at the mountain. After the awards, there was a raffle for a new bike. Funds raised from this event go towards Noquemenon Trail Network for singletrack trail-building. The race director Nic Dobbs said after a year of planning its rewarding to see everyone come out.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Horsemen’s Association holds open show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Horsemen’s Association held a show open to all community members. It had competitions featuring agility and riding. The UPHA show had around 65 participants of all ages. There were also 25 volunteers who worked hard to make the event happen. “We love...
ESCANABA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ishpeming, MI
UPMATTERS

The Ish Creamery brings scoops and smiles to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On the corner of North 3rd and East Ely Streets in Ishpeming, a new business is opening its doors. The Ish Creamery officially started scooping up their unique and one-of-a-kind ice cream flavors to customers on Friday and with over 20 flavors on their menu, they are sure to have something for everyone to enjoy and cool off with.
WLUC

Marquette residents come out for last day of Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite weather delays the Art Week wrapped up Sunday with concerts at a Marquette County local park. Performers like the Feltliners Duo and the Tamama Dance Company performed Sunday afternoon. The performances were originally supposed to be Saturday but weather pushed the events to Sunday. More than a dozen people still came out to the entertainment at Lighthouse Park. Arts and Senior Services Coordinator for the city of Marquette, Tristan Luoma said they were grateful for the support over the past week.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Dog trainer says guardian dogs are key to school safety

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia returns to TV6 and FOX UP after an 8-day cruise around the Great Lakes on the Viking Octantis. Rick Rhoades joins as co-host. Plus, Dave Johnson, the owner of D&D Dog Dynamics explains why dogs are in need of training right...
GLADSTONE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Cognition Brewing Company#Upaws
WLUC

Ironwood’s Stormy Kromer is getting to know its new CEO

Pro-choice advocates gathered on the corner of Third and Washington Streets in Marquette on Saturday for a peaceful protest. While they may look like normal RC cars you played with as kids, these are far from it. Crossroads Christian Fellowship looks to assist Ukrainian families. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kids...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bark River International Raceway hosts RC race

Pro-choice advocates gathered on the corner of Third and Washington Streets in Marquette on Saturday for a peaceful protest. Kids and families enjoyed a parade and entertainment, while there was also fundraising for multiple groups and for an incoming Ukrainian family. Michigan reacts to Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

IOC decides not to include women’s Nordic events for 2026 Winter Games

Pro-choice advocates gathered on the corner of Third and Washington Streets in Marquette on Saturday for a peaceful protest. While they may look like normal RC cars you played with as kids, these are far from it. Crossroads Christian Fellowship looks to assist Ukrainian families. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kids...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County vet is treating pets with cases of an uncommon fungal infection. Marquette Veterinary Clinic Associate Veterinarian Dr. Edward Brauer III said the clinic has seen an unusually high number of dog patients with blastomycosis. Dr. Brauer III cited around five cases in the past week alone. Dr. Brauer III added that the clinic normally treats five total cases of blastomycosis in one year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPMATTERS

Finnish Midsummer Festival in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday of Art Week the Finnish Midsummer Celebration “Friendship Across Waters” was hosted at Ellwood A Mattson Lower Harbor Park. This event celebrates the 25th year of being a sister city with Kajaani, Finland. Midsummer is an important national holiday in Finland celebrating the summer solstice, usually spent with family and friends. The Marquette Sister Cities Partnership, City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center, and the Marquette Symphony Orchestra partnered to bring Midsummer to the people of Marquette. A stage was set up in the park for artist to perform live music. Bonfires were lit in traditional Finnish fashion.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

How to prevent structure fires, create a fire safety plan

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan fire marshal, from January to June, 75 people died in residential fires. The Marquette County Fire Department says smoking is the leading cause of housefires. “The last statistic on it was 63 percent was caused by smoking and I think nine...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Outlook on the cost of housing in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) released last week said the number of existing home sales in the Midwest is on a downward trend. These statistics may have home buyers in Marquette County raising eyebrows. The NAR said the number of Midwest home...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

College for Kids Jr. gives students hands-on learning experience

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle school students got a hands-on learning experience at Northern Michigan University. NMU’s College for Kids Jr. program at the Seaborg Center is offering Science, Technology, Engineering and Math classes for two weeks. Kindergarten through sixth-grade students got to pick what classes they are taking. These include a sports science class for third and fourth graders and a zoo management class for kindergarteners.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance applications close June 30

Pro-choice advocates gathered on the corner of Third and Washington Streets in Marquette on Saturday for a peaceful protest. While they may look like normal RC cars you played with as kids, these are far from it. Crossroads Christian Fellowship looks to assist Ukrainian families. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kids...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Expect delays on Valley Road in Negaunee Township this week

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists can expect intermittent delays on Valley Road (County Road JJK) in Negaunee Township between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29 for culvert replacements. The Marquette County Road Commission is asking motorists to avoid this area during this...
NEGAUNEE, MI
wnmufm.org

Teen girl runs away from Marquette Township home

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— Officials are asking the public for help in finding a runaway from Marquette Township. Peyton Greet, 17, walked away from her home on June 20. She was last seen behind Gordon Food Service that day at 10 a.m. Greet is 5’9” and about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy