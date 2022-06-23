Cognition Brewing Company, UPAWS to host release party for new beer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite weather delays the Art Week wrapped up Sunday with concerts at a Marquette County local park. Performers like the Feltliners Duo and the Tamama Dance Company performed Sunday afternoon. The performances were originally supposed to be Saturday but weather pushed the events to Sunday. More than a dozen people still came out to the entertainment at Lighthouse Park. Arts and Senior Services Coordinator for the city of Marquette, Tristan Luoma said they were grateful for the support over the past week.

