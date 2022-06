JACKSON, Wyo. — This Thursday, Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host a seminar to discuss the preparedness required when living in large carnivore country. “The seminar is designed to provide people with good, practical information on how to prevent conflicts and what to do in an encounter,” said Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “We want to share the best information available to prevent a conflict, for both backcountry users and homeowners.”

JACKSON, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO