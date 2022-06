GM has released a teaser video promoting the upcoming 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition that will make its official debut next month. The CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition was teased in a brief video uploaded to the official Cadillac Performance social media channels over the weekend. While the automaker refrained from sharing official details on this new limited-run performance sedan, the teaser video shows three Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing sedans finished in the Electric Blue, Rift Metallic and Maverick Noir Frost exterior colors. These vehicles appear to be equipped with the Carbon Fiber 1 and Carbon Fiber 2 packages and feature unique IMSA decals on the front splitter, hood and body sides. The decals are very similar to those used on the Cadillac CTS-V IMSA Championship Edition that was released back in 2017.

