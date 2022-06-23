Holy Cross hosts 17th annual Cemetery Walk

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Horsemen’s Association held a show open to all community members. It had competitions featuring agility and riding. The UPHA show had around 65 participants of all ages. There were also 25 volunteers who worked hard to make the event happen. “We love...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite weather delays the Art Week wrapped up Sunday with concerts at a Marquette County local park. Performers like the Feltliners Duo and the Tamama Dance Company performed Sunday afternoon. The performances were originally supposed to be Saturday but weather pushed the events to Sunday. More than a dozen people still came out to the entertainment at Lighthouse Park. Arts and Senior Services Coordinator for the city of Marquette, Tristan Luoma said they were grateful for the support over the past week.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Remodeled old houses and backyard gardens were a part of a fundraiser in Ishpeming. The Ishpeming Historical Society held its annual Home and Garden Tour. There were two homes, two gardens, two downtown landmarks and a museum on the tour. Tickets were $10 and supported further...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Durley, Marquette Area 4th of July Committee Volunteer, said the idea of Barrel and Booms came from the love for the summer season at local breweries. Now through July 4th, each brewery participating will choose a beverage and add $1.00 to the sale price. That...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Trails Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon with various races at Marquette Mountain. Bikers came out to participate in downhill races at the mountain. After the awards, there was a raffle for a new bike. Funds raised from this event go towards Noquemenon Trail Network for singletrack trail-building. The race director Nic Dobbs said after a year of planning its rewarding to see everyone come out.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming nonprofit is presenting an afternoon of history this weekend. The Ishpeming Area Historical Society will host a Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser Sunday. The tour will showcase homes, buildings, and gardens of historical significance in Ishpeming. Ishpeming natives and visitors will have the...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The reaction to the Roe v. Wade decision was heard Saturday in the Upper Peninsula. More than 60 people expressed their anger, frustration, and disappointment over the Supreme Court’s ruling with a protest at the intersection of Third and W. Washington streets. Most of the...
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia returns to TV6 and FOX UP after an 8-day cruise around the Great Lakes on the Viking Octantis. Rick Rhoades joins as co-host. Plus, Dave Johnson, the owner of D&D Dog Dynamics explains why dogs are in need of training right...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hikers, runners and bikers are raising funds for their trails this weekend. The Noquemanon Trail Network is hosting the Marquette Trails Festival. The celebration features nine different events, including mountain bike and trail running races as well as hiking and youth events. All proceeds from the...
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendees at Bark River International Raceway experienced a different type of race on Sunday. While they may look like normal RC cars you played with as kids, these are far from it. “You can’t go wrong in this hobby because all the people that we...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Faith leaders and community members met Friday morning to become more equipped for suicide prevention and support. Upper Michigan faith leaders attended “Soul Shop” at the Messiah Lutheran Church. An event sponsored by the Michigan chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (ASFP). The chapter’s Area Director Anne Perry said the faith community has unique opportunities to reach out to people who are struggling with mental health.
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday through Wednesday this week, the Michigan Air National Guard will host exercise Northern Agility 22-1 at Sawyer International Airport, Hanley Field and a closed portion of M-28 in Alger County. Due to projected weather conditions, the temporary landing zone on M-28 in Alger County...
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township movie theater celebrated Friday by opening up its arcade machines in the main lobby. The Lake Superior Community Partnership held a small ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. Nearly a dozen arcade games are now available to play in the lobby of Marquette Cinemas. The President of Thomas Theater Group, Tom Andes said the arcade brings more entertainment to the cinema.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewing Company has canned its first beer, and Friday night was the release party for it. It’s through a partnership with the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. UPAWS held the “name a beer after your pet” contest. The winners were announced in 2019, but...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette activists flooded Washington Street in Marquette to denounce Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe vs. Wade. The chants, signs and a standing presence on all four corners of the Third Street intersection signaled disappointment from residents. People – many being women who could...
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police at the Negaunee Post need your help looking for a runaway from Marquette Township. Peyton Greet is a 17-year-old girl. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5′9″, approximately 135 lbs. Greet walked away from her home...
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood of Michigan and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Marquette are two of the many sounding off on the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. This decision effectively overturns the 1973 landmark ruling that was in favor of giving pregnant women the ability to choose whether or not to receive an abortion.
