Mentor’s Wildwood Cultural Center hosted artists, musicians, wineries, food trucks and more on June 25 for the Wildwood Fine Arts and Wine Festival. Timothy Martin, a copper artist from Southwest Ohio, has been coming to the Mentor’s Wildwood Fine Arts and Wine Festival “on and off again” for 20 years, with copper fountains being among his creations. He said that he keeps coming back because of positive experiences with the organizers, the Wildwood site and the amount of people willing to buy.

MENTOR, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO