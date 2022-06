Let's start with the good news: seven new restaurants debuted this week and one made a comeback. But two historic spots have shuttered and more closures loom. The Bucksnort Saloon, an iconic mountain bar by Pine, has closed and is up for sale after the new owners got in a spat with Jeffco over some major septic problems; it now faces an uncertain future. And once again, El Rancho in Evergreen has gone dark. The website of the 74-year-old spot, which became the El Rancho Brewing Company in 2016, is MIA, and the phone goes unanswered...despite plenty of event bookings there in June.

